Leading FMCG group, BONN, launches exclusive La Americana Gourmet product range of breads, bakery and cakes. The new premium product line, named ‘La Americana Gourmet’, includes a cleverly unique deck of products covering the entire taste gamut with whole wheat bran burger bread and whole wheat bran pav, Garlic & multigrain Footlongs, Bran Bread, Honey Oat Bread, Garlic Oregano Breads and eggless lemon, Butter Scotch & Choco Vanilla Cakes among others.

This new LA Americana Gourmet comes with no added preservatives targeting consumers looking for lifestyle products. The Wholegrain carbohydrates are the best in terms of combining healthy carbs with fiber, antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals. The ingredients used in these products permit the consumer to achieve epicurean nirvana by satisfying her taste buds. These products are available in Ludhiana, Chandigarh tricity, and Delhi & NCR.

Gourmet is a cultural ideal associated with the culinary arts of fine food and drink, or haute cuisine, which is characterised by refined, even elaborate preparations and presentations of aesthetically balanced meals of several contrasting, often quite rich courses. There has been an accelerating increase in the demand, due in part to rising income, globalization of taste, health and nutrition concerns.

The prize range and the details of BONN’s La Americana Gourmet Product Range are; whole-wheat bran bread (net weight 400g M.R.P 45/-), garlic oregano bread (net weight 250 g M.R.P 40 /-), honey oat bread (net weight 250 g M.R.P 40 /-) , whole-wheat bran pav bread ( net weight 250 g M.R.P 30/-) , whole-wheat bran burger bread ( net weight 150 g M.R.P 20/-) , whole-wheat bran pizza (net weight 250g M.R.P 35/-) , whole-wheat multigrain footlong bread (net weight 300g M.R.P 55 /-) , lemon eggless cake (net weight 200g M.R.P 90/-), garlic footlong bread ( net weight 300g M.R.P 55/-) , choco vanilla eggless cake (net weight 200g M.R.P 100/-) , butterscotch eggless cake (net weight 200g M.R.P 90/-).

The range is a delight to the taste buds of consumers. These are high-quality baked foods with an exclusively unique texture that melts in your mouth. We have constantly endeavoured to blend sensory experiences with healthy ingredients and we believe we’ve hit the right chord with this innovative range which is a combination of taste and healthy experience. Today’s consumer is more exposed to healthy imperatives than their predecessors and, hence, there is greater consciousness for health and wellbeing. The bread market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% every year between 2018 and 2021 globally. This rise is being attributed to developing markets such as India. With a population of 1.3 billion and a rapidly rising younger population, a clear trend toward healthy eating habits is perceptible.

BONN’s distinction lies in its ability to adhere to high-quality statutory food standards while appealing to the domestic palate with it’s uniquely Indianized version of healthy breads. A clear example of the above is using whole grain as an ingredient for the ubiquitous Pav bread and burgers. Using whole grains instead of processed flours also permits considerable potential for strengthening livelihoods.

Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries