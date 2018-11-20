9 Astonishing Benefits Of Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 offers unbelievable health benefits to the human body right from the head till the toe. It is primarily a water-soluble vitamin that is essential for most mechanisms of the body.Read below to know about the top 9 advantages of Vitamin B12 :

1. Energy Levels– It is responsible for the generation of new red blood cells in the human body. If you are feeling sluggish and low on energy but do not know why, it may be due to the absence of Vitamin B12.You must consult your doctor and get your Vitamin B12 levels checked.

2. Heart Health–Heart issues are caused due to large amounts of the protein homocysteine in the blood that blocks the arteries and restricts the flow of blood. Vitamin B12 together with folic acid and Vitamin B6 help decrease the levels of this protein thus preventing heart ailments. Sufficient intake of Vitamin B12 on a regular basis has been proven toimprove heart health.

3. Nervous System–Vitamin B12 deficit affects the nervous system negatively.Shortage of Vitamin B12 leads to numbness in the hands and feet. It also causes the pinprick sensation all over the body.Having Vitamin B12 produces a fatty sheath called myelin that surrounds all nerves and protects them. This keeps your nervous system healthy.

4. Body Movement–If the nerves remain affected due to the inadequacy of Vitamin B12 for longer durations of time, it may eventually become difficult for you to run or walk. Vitamin B12 deficiency affects your ability to maintain balance and hold your body together, you may even fall while attempting to stand. Vitamin B12 deficiency must be addressed timely to prevent reaching this severity of this disorder.

5. Oral Health–Your tongue can signal if your body is suffering from the scarcity of Vitamin B12. You may have inflammation on the tongue, it may become red or swollen, or have tiny bumps all across. This may be very painful and make it difficult for you to speak or eat. Regularly monitor your Vitamin B12 levels and check your tongue for any such symptoms.

6. Eyesight–Shortage of Vitamin B12 leads to nervous system damage which may affect the optic nerve leading to the eye, thus blurring the vision. This may be an irreversible damage to the eyesight and is very harmful. Take good care of your eyes, do not neglect any such symptom and visit the doctor if the symptoms persist.

7. Memory–It is yet to be proved but most patients with aninadequate amountof Vitamin B12 in the body face memory loss issues.In a few patients, there are high chances of dementia as well. Vitamin B12 is vital for overall well-being and its body parametersmustbe checked a few times every year.

8. Skin–Those having Vitamin B12 deficit develop a yellower colour skin tone almost like that in jaundice. They look pale as there are no new red blood cells being formed in the body. Righteous levels of Vitamin B12 are crucial to skin, hair, and nail of our body.

9. Gut Health–Ignorance to make up for the loss of Vitamin B12 can lead to constipation, diarrhea, loss of appetite and even sudden weight loss.The key to a healthy gut is an appropriate intake of Vitamin B12 for individuals of all age groups.

