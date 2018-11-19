Wireless EV Charging Market by Application & Charging Type – Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report “Wireless EV Charging Market by Application, Component, Market (Aftermarket/Retrofit and OE Market), Power Supply Range (3- 50 kW), Charging Type (Stationary and Dynamic), Vehicle Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™, The wireless EV charging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 49.38% from 2020 to 2025, to reach a market size of USD 7,094.8 Million by 2025. The key factors driving the market of wireless EV charging are increasing demand for electric vehicles, increasing infrastructure for fast chargers, and rising consumer demand for convenience features.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Wireless EV Charging Market.

Download our PDF Brochure and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=170963517

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Wireless EV Charging Market”

84 – Tables

54- Figures

181 – Pages

View more detailed TOC @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wireless-ev-charging-market-170963517.html

The public charging station is estimated to be the fastest growing application segment of the wireless EV charging market. As the sale of electric vehicles is increasing, there is a growing need for publicly accessible charging stations.

The power control unit is estimated to be the largest segment of the wireless EV charging market, by component. The market size of the power control unit is the largest as this component is mandatorily installed at public charging stations as well as home charging units along with the base charging pad. On the other hand, the market for vehicle charging pad is limited to the number of electric vehicles enabled with the wireless charging technology.

The >50 kW power supply range is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the wireless EV charging market. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in demand for commercial electric vehicles and fast charging technology.

The Original Equipment Market (OEM) is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the wireless EV charging market, by market type. Many OEMs are planning to launch vehicles with wireless charging system from 2018. Once this technology is launched in the mass market, the OE market penetration would increase significantly.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) is estimated to be the largest segment of the wireless EV charging market, by volume. The penetration of BEVs is expected to rise in the coming years due to strict emission norms by the governments of various countries and increase in the distance traveled by electric vehicles.

Request for Free Sample Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=170963517

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the wireless EV charging market, by volume as well as value. The region comprises countries such as China and India, which have a huge demand for electric vehicles. The demand for wireless charging system is directly linked to the electric vehicle production and consumer demand in this region. Also, government policies and subsidies favoring the growth of electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) drive the market in this region.

The wireless EV charging market is dominated by a few global players. Some of the key market players are Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Evatran Group – Plugless (U.S.), Momentum Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), WiTricity Corporation (U.S.), and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany).