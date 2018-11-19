Surge in Demand for Residential Spaces to Push Glass Fibers Market with 7.5% CAGR

The global glass fibers market is predicted to exhibit a healthy growth in the forthcoming years, as indicated by a Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. The global glass fibers market comprises of a number of international as well as regional vendors. The companies operating in the market are seen focusing on ensuring product differentiation, leading to heavy investments in research and development activities. Local vendors are increasingly adopting the latest technology in their product in order to lure consumer and thrive in the overall market. The market’s competitive landscape features consolidation currently. The vendors are seen focusing on improvement of product quality, and establishment of strong distribution and export channels, to gain an edge over their competitors.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4049

Some of the prominent vendors operating in the global glass fibers market are Jushi Group, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd, Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass Co., CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP, and AGY Holding Corp, among others.

According to our analysts at TMR, the value of the global glass fibers market was envisaged to be at US$8.50 bn in 2014. Over the duration of forecast, from 2016 to 2024, the market is anticipated to rise at a 7.5% CAGR. By 2024, the global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$17.44 bn.

The application segment of building and construction will largely contribute to the rise of the global glass fibers market over the forecast period. With a 7.6% CAGR, this application segment is expected to show unprecedented potential in the coming years. This could be attributed to the boom in population in emerging regions, especially Asia Pacific, leading to surge in demand for residential as well as commercial space.

Geographically, Asia Pacific was evaluated to account for roughly 48% of the overall market share in 2014. With its escalating population pool, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the swiftest regional market in the global glass fibers market, with its burgeoning construction industry.

Request for Customization @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4049

The potential for the global glass fibers market lies in the expanded application extent of fiber glass. They are broadly utilized as a part of the automotive industry in new parts as they prompt lower tooling cost when contrasted with customary materials, for example, metals. Also, the material is utilized as a part of an assortment of other application industry, for example, hardware, aviation, energy and purchaser industry. Different substantial organizations are reliably enhancing new products which would build the application extent of glass fibers.

Furthermore, the expanded spotlight on energy preservation in the construction industry, has prompted higher accentuation on usage of glass fibers as they give unrivaled protection properties at an ostensible cost. These are key factors which could prompt sellers profiting by the market opportunity, energizing market growth.In the wind energy sector, glass fiber composites are utilized as a part of cutting edges and nacelles. Edges speak to the most essential composite based piece of a breeze turbine. Because of light weight, a large portion of the breeze turbines are built at any rate somewhat from glass fiber composites. As of late, wind turbines are equipped for changing over an awesome measure of energy in the breeze into power. Along these lines, the breeze industry has turned into an essential glass fiber composite material end-client market and is predicted to aid the market growth in the coming years.

This review is based TMR’s report titled, “Glass Fiber Market (Product-E-Class Glass Fiber, and Performance Glass Fiber; Application-Building and Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Wind Turbine, and Oil and Gas, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 – 2024.”

For More Information Please Visit:

https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/10/25/1627137/0/en/Global-Glass-Fiber-Market-to-be-worth-of-US-17-44-Bn-by-2024-due-to-Growing-Construction-Industry-worldwide-TMR.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,90 State Street,Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207,United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com