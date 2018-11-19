Sodium Sulfate Market Seeing Monumental Growth more than 15,000 thousand tons during the period 2019-2023.| Worldwide Key Players -Denka,LANXESS,SHOW A DENKO,Tosoh,ZENITH RUBBER.

About Sodium Sulfate

Sodium sulfate is a highly water soluble, white-colored salt. It is also known as Glauber’s salt. Sodium sulfate is available in anyhydrous, heptahyrdrate, and decahydrate forms.

Analysts forecast the global sodium sulfate market to grow more than 15,000 thousand tons during the period 2019-2023.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium sulfate market for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Sodium Sulfate Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alkim Alkali Kimya

• Elements

• Grupo Industrial Crimidesa

• LENZING

• MINERA DE SANTA MARTA

• Nippon Chemical Industrial

• Market driver

Growing demand for sodium sulfate in China

• Market challenge

Increasing substitutes for sodium sulfate

• Market trend

Sodium sulfate recognized as safe for use in food packaging

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

