Melanoma Drug Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Melanoma Drug Market (by type of melanoma (superficial spreading melanoma, nodular melanoma, lentigo maligna melanoma, acral lentiginous melanoma), therapy (immunotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Melanoma Drug. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Melanoma Drug cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Melanoma Drug growth factors.

The forecast Melanoma Drug Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Melanoma Drug on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global melanoma drug market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.56% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that arises when pigment-producing melanocytes cells mutate and become cancerous. The main cause of melanoma is intense, occasional UV exposure, especially in those who are genetically predisposed to the disease. Melanoma is classified into four stages. The initial stage of melanoma is only confined to the epidermis. In the secondary and tertiary stages, the cancer cells starts spreading through the lymphatic systems. In the last stage, the cancer cells spreads to distant lymph nodes and later on to other organs such as lungs, liver and gastrointestinal tract. Treatment of melanoma depends on the stage of melanoma that includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, biological therapy, and use of melanoma-targeted drugs. These drugs target and kill cancer cells by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. These drugs help block the proteins on T cells that mediate cell immunity, therefore allowing these immune cells to attack melanoma cells.

An estimated 178,560 cases of melanoma is likely to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018. Of those, 87,290 cases will be non-invasive that are confined to the epidermis and 91,270 cases will be invasive. Melanoma accounts for about 1% of all skin cancers diagnosed in the United States but it causes most of the deaths. Melanoma is curable if detected early. It has 95% of the curing rate when detected early, but undetected cases results in the most deaths.

An increasing number of melanoma cases act as major driver for the growth of the melanoma drugs industry. Melanoma is caused due to rise in UV exposure from the sun’s rays and the rising use of indoor tanning devices. The rise in demand for treatment methods with low adverse effects and higher efficiency boosts this market. The risk of melanoma increases as people age. The average age of people when it is diagnosed is 63. However, melanoma is common even among those younger than 30. In fact, it is one of the most common cancers especially among young women. However, these drugs are only effective if cancer cells have a certain genetic mutation. Along with these driving factors, time-consuming regulatory compliance restrains the growth of melanoma drug market. The uses of these drugs are unavoidable to treat melanoma. Moreover, the ongoing innovations in immuno-therapeutics with enhanced success rates provide opportunities for the growth of new entrants in the melanoma drug market.

Geographically, North America held the dominant share in the melanoma drug market. The rising awareness about diagnosis and cure of melanoma during initial stages drives the melanoma market in North America. The growing preference for immunotherapy also drives the melanoma drug market in this region. In the U.S., the number of people diagnosed with melanoma has risen sharply over the past 3 decades. In men and women above 50 years, the number of people diagnosed with melanoma has increased by 3% per year. Europe is the fastest growing region in global melanoma drugs market. The incidence of malignant melanoma is increasing at a significant rate in many European countries. In Asia- Pacific, the improving healthcare services are expected to enhance the growth of the global melanoma drugs market.

Segment Covered

The report on global melanoma drug market covers segments such as type of melanoma, and therapy. On the basis of type of melanoma, the global melanoma drug market is categorized into superficial spreading melanoma, nodular melanoma, lentigo maligna melanoma, and acral lentiginous melanoma. On the basis of therapy, the global melanoma drug market is categorized into immunotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while the Asia-Pacific region includes countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are the major markets included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region, as it is the largest market in the region. In the Asia-pacific region, rapid industrial growth in India and China offer a substantial potential for the growth in the melanoma drug market. As a result, the APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global melanoma drug market such as Novartis, Amgen, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene, and AbbVie.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global melanoma drug market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of melanoma drug market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the melanoma drug market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the melanoma drug market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

