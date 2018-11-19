Godrej Reserve Devanahalli – Residential Plots near Airport Bangalore

Stretched over the sprawling landscapes of 92.7 acres, Godrej Reserve Devanahalli is located only a quick drive from Kempegowda International airport. It is known to be the land of different contours dressed in different hues of greens. With 2 clubhouses, 6 acres of forest experience, organic farms, cleanest air in the city, and lots of community parks, Godrej Reserve is more than just a place to build a home. It is definitely a place where you can put your roots down for generations and it is definitely a place to plot your future you can call home.

Godrej Reserve is known to be a forest-themed plotted landscape nestled around the iconic Nandi Hills and Kempegowda International Airport, with plots available from 1200 sq. ft. to 3200 sq. ft. You can definitely explore a place where you can build home and put down your roots for future generations. Step in a life covered with goodness of fresh air, open forest greens, and organic food in Bangalore. Here, you can definitely feel rejuvenated as you enjoy leisure and health activities which helps you soak in the exclusive views of Nandi Hills to ones where you can bask in luxuries of club, such as Open Sky Sculpture Court, Green Terrace, Sports Zone and Book Café. So, come and experience peace of mind at Godrej Reserve offering immense joy and privileges for all.

Key highlights

• Total landscape – 92.7 acres

• Development type – Plotted project

• Total plots – 950

• 12 acres of landscapes

• Forest Experience of 6 acres

• 2 Grand Clubhouses

• Retail Plaza

• Located at Devanahalli, North Bangalore

• Features only 10 plots per acre as Low Density Development

• Well planned street network

Location

Godrej Reserve is positioned in the prime address of Devanahalli Bangalore and has great connectivity to all major points of interest located across the city. The project is located at very convenient address for residential area. This project is one of the most anticipated addresses in the city while linking to all the major landmarks of the city.

• 1.2 km from school

• Closeness to international airport

• 1.5 km from hospital

• 5 km from college

• 12 km from railway station

• 8 km from bus stand

The developer understands that the features of properties are major concerns for every home buyer and Godrej Reserve is offering ultra modern features to the residents. The project will have world-class homes by world-class architects.

The project will have designer entrance which will greet you to another world. Each home will have ample flow of fresh air and natural light. Parking is the major concern when it comes to buy homes. This project has ample parking space to fulfill the needs of vehicles for the residents. It will also have 24×7 water supply and security in this project. Godrej Properties is known to offer the best of amenities to all the residents. Godrej Reserve will have all the modern amenities, including gym, clubhouse, tennis court and landscaped garden.

