According to a new report, published by KBV research, The Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market size is expected to reach $1.05 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Connectivity Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Region 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2018 – 2024).

The VoIP Phone market dominated the Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Device Type 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period. The Wireless Radio Access Point market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.3% during (2018 – 2024).

The Office Buildings & Small Offices market would dominate the Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Enterprise Type by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period. The Hospitality market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during (2018 – 2024). The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Healthcare market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.7% during (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of STMicroelectronics N.V., Silicon Laboratories, Inc., On Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Texas Instruments incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semicondutor N.V., Microsemi Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc.

Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market Size Segmentation

By Type

PoE Power Sourcing Equipment Chipset

PoE Powered Devices Chipset

By Device Type

VoIP Phone

Wireless Radio Access Point

Proximity Sensor

Network Cameras

Ethernet Switch & Injector

Others

By Application

Connectivity

LED Lighting

Infotainment

Security

Others

By End User

Commercial

Office Buildings & Small Offices

Hospitality

Retail

Healthcare

Industrial & Residential

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

On Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Texas Instruments incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Microsemi Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

