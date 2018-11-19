Fiber Cement Market generated revenue of $14.24 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period to reach $18.9 billion by 2023

In the Report “Fiber Cement Market: By Type (Polypropylene, PVA, Glass Roving’s, Mineral Fiber, Carbon, Kevlar, Steel, Asbestos, Lignocellulose, Others); By Production Process (Hatschek, Extrusion, Perlite, Others); By Product Type (Flat Sheets, Corrugated Sheets, Laminated Skirts, Shingle Slates, Planks, Others); By Application (Agriculture, Industrial, Residential, Non-Residential, Commercial, Others); and By Geography – Forecast (2017-2022)” published by IndustryARC, the market will be driven by accelerating construction expenditures, specifically in new home siding, and commercial areas where fiber cement is a popular material.

America with a major share in the Fiber Cement Market

Fiber cement composites have gained increasing concentration in American markets over the past few years. American markets progress in the housing and construction market has been steady. Fiber cement is widely accepted in the applications that were traditionally supplied by wood and other materials. Higher growth in the urban housing sector in the world, especially in developing economies such as China and India, due to the exponentially growing population, has led to a strong demand for construction chemicals and products as fiber cement. The APAC region is the major shareholder, with respect to adoption. The continent has more than 35% share in the global fiber cement market, due to the presence of numerous raw material suppliers and an ever-growing construction sector.

Selected Type Analysis done in the full Report:

Application of fiber cement in the internal application involves partition walls, window sills, ceilings, and floors. Residential application segment market value was $1.26billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $1.75billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.75% between 2018and2023. The market for fiber cement, based on its application, whether it is facades, panels, interior cement wall finishes or decoration, is segmented as Polypropylene, PVA, Glass Roving’s Mineral Fiber, Carbon and many more. Polypropylene fiber type is the major shareholder with more than 30% share in the global fiber cement market and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% for the forecast of 2018-2023. The main attraction and advantage of using fiber cement are its excellent performance in severe weather conditions, inflammable nature, frost resistance, biological resistance, and favorable vapor permeability. The excellent performance in severe conditions has paved the way for extended future use.

To access/purchase the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/209/Global-Fiber-Cement-Industry-Market-Analysis-Report.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• Fiber cement composites sidings are much lighter than aluminum and wood. These can easily be transported from the factory to the consumer. The lightweight character helps in cost savings by reducing the use of fuel for transportation.

• Industries are focusing on new construction projects. This ultimately bids into an opportunity for an increase in the production of chemicals and products in developed regions such as North America and Europe, occupy 30% of combined share in it. Asia-Pacific is leading the adoption for construction and reconstruction of infrastructure which will lead toa demand in production and sale.

• There is an increasing demand for eco-friendly products in construction. Major companies are coming up with environmentally friendly products which involve the use of fibers like sisal, jute fibers, and other fibers which can replace the use of asbestos.

Key players of the Fiber Cement Market

The dominating key players holding the latest development in the application market are as follows: Redco NV, James Hardie Industries Ltd., Eternit AG, Ma Yihe, Domtar Paper Company LLC, Hefei Ruhie Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd., and others. The key players have some significant patents relating to fiber cement. Redco NV and James Hardie Technology Ltd. together published the maximum number of patents. Some of it includes HardiesPlank concrete Lap Siding, HardieBackercement Board, ¼ IN. Cement Board. Saint Gobain S.A. applications for ceilings and drywall, named as Gyproc fibre Cement Board and Aquaroc, are for internal use and for exterior fiber cement board applications.

