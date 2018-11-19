BLS INTERNATIONAL COMMENCES OPERATION OF PREMIUM SERVICES IN UNITED KINGDOM’S NEW UKVCAS CENTRE

BLS International introduced a brand new ‘Premium Lounge’ Service in London and Mobile Biometric enrolment services across the United Kingdom for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) on 12th Nov 2018. This new UK Visa and Citizenship Application Service (UKVCAS) will offer increased convenience and choice for customers and allow them to submit key evidence and personal information in a more secure way.

This service is part of the contract awarded to Sopra Steria Limited by UKVI to deliver front end services to applicants resident in the UK. BLS International is the service delivery partner to Sopra Steria responsible for key deliverables under the contract, as well as a suite of added value services.

The premium lounge in the new UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services Centre will provide a highly personalised service to customers who desire enhanced privacy and comfort during application process.

The first Premium Lounge opened in the heart of the City of London at 2 Minster court, 20 Mark lane, London, EC3R 7AF; located within walking distance to landmark buildings that dominate the London skyline, such as 30 St. Mary Axe, 20 Fenchurch Street, and The Shard.

The premium lounge and mobile services can be booked by businesses, universities, groups of applicants or individuals at https://www.ukvcas.co.uk/additional-services

Added value services provided by BLS International including VIP Service, immigration advice, translation and interpretation, on-demand pop up services will also be available at the premium lounge, helplines and via the website.

Key features of the Premium Lounge include:

• Spacious seating areas

• Privacy and comfort

• Secure hi-speed Wi-Fi connectivity

• Business facilities such as scanning and printing

• Complete one to one assistance with filling in application forms

• Drinks and snacks

Call centre support lines are available to make a new purchase, bookings or for certain visa application enquiries on the following numbers: 0900 165 6600 (inside the UK) or +44 900 165 6600 (outside the UK).

BLS commenced these new services for UKVI, allowing applicants to submit all necessary evidence and personal information to support their application more conveniently. Other services offered by BLS under the contract are Document Translation – for customers whose original documents are not in English or Welsh; VIP Service – a mobile service provided by specially trained professionals who will visit customers in their home, office or other location and complete the same processes provided in physical offices – such as identity checks, biometric enrolment and document scanning; and On-demand pop-up – which will provide application facilities for organisations with more than 10 applicants within England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at a location convenient to the organisation.

Additionally, BLS International will also be providing immigration advice and document legalisation service that can assist applicants with a full suite of UK immigration services, including extension of student and work visas, applications for indefinite leave to remain and British citizenship. The immigration consultants are accredited by the UK’s Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC) and will help applicants to prepare and submit their applications.

Speaking at the launch of the first Premium Lounge in London, Joint Managing Director of BLS International, Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal commented “We are thrilled and fortunate to be part of this new partnership in the United Kingdom and are dedicated towards providing our world class solutions for enhanced services to the UK Home Office and its applicants. This partnership reinforces our Company’s position within the UK and expressively augments our standing as a leading service partner to client Governments worldwide.”

The first of its kind service, offering the ultimate in convenience is the VIP Service of Mobile Biometric Enrolment, which gives applicants across the UK the option to complete their biometric enrolment, from the comfort of their home, office or any location of choice. This service can also be requested by corporate entities, educational institutions and community organizations to enrol groups of applicants.

This is a significant milestone for BLS International which currently handles approximately 11 million visa applications annually across its global network and will now also assist in the processing of applications for permission to remain in the UK on behalf of the Home Office.