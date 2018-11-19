Behavioral Health Software Market Size, Application, Share, Scope, Qualitative Research and Competitive Strategy Analysis till-2023

Crystal Market Research adds Behavioral Health Software Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Behavioral Health Software market around the globe.
Behavioral Health Software Market: Industry Trend Analysis
The behavioral health software is expected to be around $2.80 billion by 2023 from around $0.78 billion in 2014 while growing at a CAGR of 15.24%. The market is mainly driven by factors such as expanding government support for growing behavioral health services, behavioral health changes, and rising patient base looking for behavioral health services. Moreover, consistent technological advancement in behavioral health software is also expected to favorably contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Behavioral Health Software Market: Competitive Insights
Behavioral health software includes broad arrangements with solution that provides assistance to providers of behavioral health software to cut the cost in services, upgrade effectiveness, and enhance the nature of patient care. The global behavioral health software market is growing expressively, due to great potential of subscription model.
The Leading Players are:
Allscripts
Cerner Corporation
MindLinc
Credible Behavioral Health
Inc.
Askesis Development Group Inc
eClinicalWorks
Epic Systems Corporation
NextGen Healthcare Information Systems(subsidiary of Quality Systems)
General Electric Company
The Echo Group
Valant Medical solutions Inc
Behavioral Health Software Market Segmentation:
Behavioral Health Software Market By Component:
Support Service
Software
Integrated
Standalone
Behavioral Health Software Market By Delivery Model:
Ownership Model
Subscription Model
Behavioral Health Software Market By Functionality:
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHRs)
Clinical decision Support (CDS)
E-Prescribing
Care Plans/Health Management
Telehealth
Administrative:
Document Management/Imaging
Business Intelligence
Patient/Client Scheduling
Workforce Management
Case Management:
Financial
Accounts Payable/General Ledger
Payroll
Revenue Cycle Management
Managed Care
Behavioral Health Software Market By End User:
Providers
Community Clinics
Hospitals
Private Practices
Payers
Residential
