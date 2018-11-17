Taraknit- high performance multi hazard FR clothing range

Tarasafe offers a wide and new range of Taraknit protective clothing. Taraknit is a range of high performance garments made from variety of inherently flame resistant knitted fabrics.

Tarasafe Knits combines the unmatched comfort of cotton with inherently flame resistant modacrylic fiber for multi-hazard protection. It is light weight with good handle, stretch & flexibility, a great value and guaranteed to retain its flame resistance for the life of the garment.

Tara knit garments are engineered to maximize airflow and wick away moisture faster to keep you drier throughout the day. With a unique blend of FR modacrylic fiber with pima cotton and antistatic fibers Tara knits clothing provides wrinkle resistant features, a deeper dye and excellent abrasion resistance.

Basant Lohia, managing director of TaraSafe International, added,” We offer a broad selection of FR polo T-shirts, FR fleece jackets, FR sweaters, innerwear and FR hood in Taraknit range to keep your workers safe. When end users demand comfort and protection, Tarasafe delivers. We protect workers with comfortable, cutting edge products with style and function”

Company now:

Tarasafe® is an ISO 9001:2008 certified Indian company and has globally positioned itself as a specialist, providing complete solutions in flame retardant protective clothing. The products offered by TaraSafe® meet the stringent international norms for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the garments are CE certified as well. In addition, some products are also tested and certified as per the various NFPA / ASTM norms.For more information about FR Clothing visit: www.tarasafe.com.

