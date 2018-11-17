2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

This report studies the 2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7) market, the colorless liquid is the oxime derivative of methyl ethyl ketone. MEKO, as it is called in the paint industry, is used to suppress “skinning” of paints: the formation of a skin on paint before it is used. MEKO functions by binding the drying agents, metal salts that catalyze the oxidative crosslinking of drying oils. Once the paint is applied to a surface, MEKO evaporates, thereby allowing the drying process to proceed.

This report focuses on the 2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for 2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co.,Ltd

Mainchem Co., Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

J & K SCIENTIFIC LTD.

3B Pharmachem (Wuhan) International Co.,Ltd.

Alfa Aesar

TCI (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd.

Beijing dtftchem Technology Co., Ltd.

BeiJing Hwrk Chemicals Limted

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

High Purity

Low Purity

Paints

Resins

Adhesives

Others

Chapter 1, to describe 2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of 2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7), with sales, revenue, and price of 2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of 2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, 2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 2-Butanone Oxime (MEKO) (Cas 96-29-7) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

