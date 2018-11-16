Symptoms of Hypertension: To know

When you’re suffering through the phases of blood pressure, you need to make sure and regularly see if you’re not undergoing through the Hypertension (High Blood Pressure) state during your health conditions.

Generally, the ideal blood pressure should lie below the scale of 120 and over 80 (120/80) and most usually the adults have their blood pressure statelying in the scale of 120 over 80 (120/80) to 140 over 90 (140/90).To understand it more easily; the higher number is of the systolic pressure, then it is the level where your heart pumps blood around your body, and more the lower number of the reading comes out to be; it is the diastolic pressure.

Symptoms of Hypertension

If not treated well, hypertension can really create a ‘Tension’ in your life by dragging you in the pit hole of various health diseases. General symptoms of Hypertension comes like: Severe headaches, Extreme fatigue or Confusion, Vision problems. Also sufferers of high blood pressure could also experience a difficulty in their breathing process along with an irregular heartbeat, and sometimes the blood can be present in the urine.

So if you feel like any of these symptoms, you must get checked with your doctor.

What actually causes Hypertension and how it can be reduced?

Generally, hypertension is not every other disease. But nowadays, due to a bad lifestyle of people, they end up coming into this state. The usual risk of hypertension is greater if you are over an age of 65-years mostly, or maybe you are overweight, and end up exercising rarely, or maybe have a history of high blood pressure from the family members.

Often you can make sure to lower your blood pressure by some actions like: losing weight, which is helped by increasing exercise and maintaining a healthy and balanced diet. Also for your information: The reduction in the sodium in your diet is also a good step towards reducing the blood pressure.

So now, the choice is yours; whether you wish to take care of yourself or not.