Software as a Service (SaaS) Market to reach a market size of $185.8 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market size is expected to reach $185.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 21.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Public Cloud market dominated the Global Software as a Service Market by Deployment Type 2017. The Private Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Hybrid Cloud market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 24.7% during (2018 – 2024).
The Customer Relationship Management market dominated the Global Software as a Service Market by Type 2017, growing at a CAGR of 20.6 % during the forecast period. The Web conferencing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Business Process Management market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22.3% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market dominated the Global Large Enterprises Software as a Service Market by Region 2017. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.8% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.3% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/software-as-a-service-saas-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Infor, Avaya, Salesforce.com, Inc., Google Inc., and Epicor Software Corporation.
Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size Segmentation
By Deployment Type
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
By Type
Customer Relationship Management
Supply Chain Management
Business Intelligence
Enterprise Resource Planning
Web conferencing
Content Management System
Enterprise Asset Management
Business Process Management
Others
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By End User
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government
Oil & Gas
Telecom
Education
Professional Services
Other End User
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
SAP SE
Infor
Avaya
com, Inc.
Google Inc.
Epicor Software Corporation
