PropertyAccess Philippines Uses the Latest AI Technology for a Smoother Buy and Sell Process

Real estate agents looking to increase their sales and make managing their assets easier can rely on PropertyAccess Philippines. The company uses cutting-edge technology to help both agents and investors.

[PHILIPPINES, 11/16/2018] – PropertyAccess Philippines is the newest online real estate marketplace platform in the country. It offers users a powerful but easy-to-use search engine for listings. It presents vetted properties from verified agents in a clean and straightforward format.

Artificial Technology for an Unbiased Property Data Analysis

PropertyAccess Philippines uses cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning technology from Japan and Singaporeto ease the way of the buying and selling process.The company aims to keepimproving its platform through extensive research. This way, they make surethat users reap optimal benefits.

Investors using the company’s online portal receive access to its Loan Estimator Tool. It calculates the loan based on the interest rates of major banks in the Philippines. It then estimates how much the monthly payments will cost. The tool also breaks it down to show the principal cost and monthly interest.

Investors can customize the settings of the Loan Estimator Tool according to their desired loan tenure, bank, loan percentage, and equity.

A Global Listing Portal without Commission Fees

PropertyAccess Philippines’ listing portal allows agents to expand their customer base to the greater South East Asian market. Aside from the Philippines, it also has offices in Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Agents can organize their property listings, find and manage client leads, and more using the website’s agent dashboard. Moreover, PropertyAccess Philippines doesn’t charge any commission from agents who sign up to use its services.

The company’s services, which include social media exposure, are available on a tiered subscription basis. It offers a free 60-day trial, standard monthly plan, corporate rate, and offline payment plan.

About PropertyAccess Philippines

Property Access Philippines is a startup real estate management firm. Its online property listing platform services officially launched and went live in 2018. The company aims to provide offersinvestorsand agents with cost-effective and high-quality service. It uses intelligent data analysis to streamline its buying, selling, and leasing process. PropertyAccess Philippines has exclusive access to Japanese real estate investors, making it a force in the industry.

For more information or any inquiries, please visit https://propertyaccess.co