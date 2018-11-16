Flight Delays and Cancellations: Know Your Rights

In the self-interest of the airline, when it comes to Flight Delays you’ll find that the airlines openly explain what your rights are. However, flight delay compensation has been claimed by hundreds of passengers who have travelled in, to, or within Europe, with the assistance of Flight Claims Online. As public knowledge in regards to the subject is fairly low, Flight Claims Online have committed themselves to raising the awareness to passengers who have been let down by their airline.

REGULATION (EC) No 261/2004 ensures that passengers inconvenienced by flight delays or flight cancellations receive the flight delay compensation they deserve.

The amount of compensation you are entitled to is dependent on three key factors:

1. Airline, Departing and Destination Airport;

2. Cause of Delay;

3. Flight Distance and Length of Delay.

Airline, Departing and Destination Airport

Entitlement to compensation depends on the geographical location of the flight’s departure and landing airport. If you have booked a flight with a European airline or the flight has either departed or arrived in Europe, you are protected under the regulations. The compensation does not apply to flights departing from Faeroe Islands, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands & Gibraltar Airport.

Cause of Flight Delays

Compensation for delays are applicable when the airline is accountable for the inconvenience caused, the most common causes include:

– Engineering and technical issues with theaircraft;

– Miscommunication between airline & departing airport;

– Delays caused by pilots or other cabin crew members;

– Airline staff strikes.

You will not receive flight compensation for causes such as:

– Severe weather conditions;

– Political unrest;

– Industrial action by the airport staff (not including the airline’s staff);

– Security alerts or terrorist threats;

– Delay due to air traffic controllerclearance;

– Technical faults that are outside of ‘routine’ aircraft maintenance.

Flight Distance and Length of Delay

The amount of flight compensation you are entitled to is based on

the length of delay and the distance of the flight. Delay time is calculated based on how late the aircraft’s arrival is at the destination airport.

Flight Distance

Flight Destination Flight Distance Arrival Delay Compensation (EUR)

All flights Up to 1500 KM 3 hours+ 250

Within EU More than 1500 KM 3 Hours+ 400

Between EU &Non-EU Between 1500 – 3500 KM 3 Hours+ 400

Between EU &Non-EU More than 3500 KM 4 Hours+ 600

If your flight is delayed at your departure airport, you are also entitled to refreshments, communication expensese.g. Wi-Fi and phone calls, accommodation and transport to the accommodation if an overnight stay is required, and any attention needed for persons with reduced mobility.

These amenities are generally provided by the airport in the form of a voucher. However, some airlines may ask you to keep receipts to claim expenses. Bear in mind that reimbursements will only be made for reasonable purchases. Lavish meals or unnecessary expenses won’t be refunded.

The following other conditions when seeking flight delay compensation apply if:

– You are not entitled to compensation if you are traveling free of charge or using specially issued ticket at a reduced price. E.g. staff discounted tickets.

– If you have multi-mode ticket combining, Rail, Ferry etc.

– Your ticket is part of your Holiday package.

