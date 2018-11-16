Farm Equipment Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

In the Report “Farm Equipment Market:By Type (Tractors, Fertilizing, Plant protection Equipment, Harvesting Equipment, Irrigation Equipment, Others); By Phase (Land Development, Sowing, Planting, Cultivation, Harvesting, Threshing, Others)-Forecast (2018-2023)”, published by IndustryARC, the market referred as Agriculture Equipment, Agriculture Machinery or Farm Machinery increasing demand for higher yield of food & industrial crops growing importance of food safety & plant protection are key factors for equipment growth.

Asia-Pacific with a major share in the Farm Equipment Market

Globally, APAC region is dominant for Farm Equipment Market and is estimated to reach $107.58 billion at a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2023. Global players are heading towards the growth engines of the market into the regions of India and China, to reap the benefits from increasing mechanization. Markets of North America and Europe have reached maturity stage and are estimated to grow at 4.6% CAGR and 3.4% CAGR, respectively for the period under review. At 2017, the Brazilian farm equipment market was valued at $11.70 billion and holds huge growth prospects after China and India. Sub-African region still remains under-mechanized, where most of the farming practices are carried out manually.

Selected Equipment Analysis done in the Farm Equipment Market Report:

The crop production cycle consists of five segments, namely land development, Planting and Sowing, Cultivation, Harvesting & Threshing and Post-harvesting. Generally, each phase involves an exclusive set of operations and equipment. In the mentioned field of production tractor is the leading farm equipment type in the global farm equipment market. In agriculture equipment, tractor holds 36% of the market value. The farm tractor market has strong, constant growth and is predicted to take a hold of $82.23billion at CAGR of 5.4% in 2023. Harvesting machinery segment was valued at $26.05billion in 2017 and is forecast to be the fastest growing market which is poised to reach $41.61 billion by 2023. Increasing the application of micro irrigation methods across the globe fuels the irrigation equipment market. This is estimated to exhibit a healthy growth rate of 7.2% CAGR during 2018-2023. Increasing adoption of no-till farming in the Americas inhibits the market growth for tillage equipment.

Excerpts on Farm Equipment Market Growth Factors

• Latest technological advancement includes the integration of big data, with precision agriculture, low-sized sensors for remote sensing are providing the farm machinery equipped with precision systems. This becomes one of the considerable parameters for purchasing particular equipment.

• Improper handling, transport, and processing of fruits, vegetables, and grains, more than 3% of actual yield is lost annually. Growing concern the agriculture space and increasing government emphasis on restructuring food supply channels. There will be a positive change in the food supply in the coming years.

Key players of the Farm Equipment Market

Key innovators in the farm equipment market include John Deere (U.S.), CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Agco Corporation (U.S.) and Iseki Co, Ltd. (Japan). Deere & Company obtained a U.S. patent (8909389) a patent for its harvester with the sensor mounted on an aircraft. This technology has been developed for monitoring a field of rice crop for more effective applications of fertilizers. The same way the company has obtained another U.S patent (8897943) for its battery-electric hybrid drive for combine harvesters. The players are working on different levels of agriculture techniques.

Farm Equipment Market report is segmented as below

The Global Farm Equipment Market study across various end-user industries is incorporated in the report

A. Global Farm Equipment Market Market By Type

1. Tractors

2. Tillage Equipment

3. Planting Equipment

4. Fertilizing and Plant Protection Equipment

5. Irrigation Equipment

6. Harvesting Equipment

7. Hay and Forage Equipment

8. Crop processing Equipment

9. Others

B. Global Farm Equipment Market Market By Phase

1. Land development

2. Sowing and planting

3. Cultivation

4. Harvesting and Threshing

5. Post-harvesting

C. Farm Equipment Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

D. Farm Equipment Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. ALAMO GROUP, INC.

2. ESCORTS GROUP

3. CLASS KGAA MBH

4. KVERNELAND GROUP

5. NETAFIM LTD

6. ZETOR TRACTORS A.S

7. ARGO S.P.A

8. MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED

9. BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG

10. YANMAR CO, LTD.

11. SAME DUETZ-FAHR S.P.A

12. EXEL INDUSTRIES

13. TRACTORS AND FARM EQUIPMENT LIMITED

14. DAEDONG INDUSTRIAL COMPANY LTD

15. AMAZONE H. DREYER GMBH & CO. KG

16. Company 16+

