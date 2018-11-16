Europe Trauma Fixation Devices Market Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

Overview:

In the year 2018, Europe Trauma fixation devices Market were valued at USD 1.53 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 2.03 Billion at pace of 5.77% CAGR.

Trauma is termed as wound or injuries that are caused due to road accidents or sports-related injuries in the human body. Trauma fixation device is used to treat the internal injuries, like dislocations, fractures, bruises and external injuries like burns, cuts and other injuries. These devices help to align fractured bones, provide quick recovery in external injuries and complete repair in internal injuries.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Trauma fixation devices market is driven due to factors like increasing number of road injuries and accidents, growing geriatric population, rising awareness about latest developments in medical field, and growing prevalence of bone degenerative diseases. In addition, increasing demand for the trauma fixation devices, rising healthcare expenditure, favorable reimbursement policies, advancement of technologies in the healthcare sector, and introduction of new trauma fixation devices are expected to drive the market growth. However, huge investments are required to adopt Trauma Fixation Devices, and lack of skilled professional is expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Trauma fixation devices Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Trauma fixation devices market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. United Kingdom holds the largest share of the Europe trauma fixation devices market due to increasing number of road injuries and accidents, favorable reimbursement policies, and advancement of technologies in the healthcare sector is the driving factors in this region.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Trauma fixation devices market are Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthesis, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer, Arthrex, Biomet, Conmed, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., and Bioretec, Inc.

