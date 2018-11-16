Aviation Tracking System Market – Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, And Opportunity Analysis, 2025

16 November 2018 – Global Aviation Tracking System Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. An aviation tracking system tracks the position of an aircraft fitted with a GPS. The GPS satellites enable real-time data pertaining to flight variables which can be further passed to the server located on the ground. Commercially, the aviation tracking system market gains a positive traction in the upcoming years due to the enormous growth of aviation business.

Commercial driving factors responsible for the growth of aviation tracking system market includes the rise in efficiency for air traffic operations and growth in purchase of commercial flights to accommodate the rise in number of passenger flights. Also, the significance of defense airfare activities for various purpose also adds to the market growth.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/aviation-tracking-system-market

Based on segmentation by product, aviation tracking system market includes FANS, ADS-B and PFTS. ADS-B segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to rise in adoption of improved air surveillance capacities in emerging economies. Also, the segment dominates the market owing to rise in safety concerns and enormous increase in aircraft sales on a global scale. Based on segmentation by end-user, aviation tracking system market includes civil aviation and military aviation. Civil aviation leads the market segment owing to rising number of passenger flights.

Geographically, aviation tracking system market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America and Europe market is expected to dominate the global market scenario owing to rise in flight operations and modernization of aviation industry. APAC market also accounts for a significant share in the aviation tracking system market owing to presence of big players and modernization of air transport, flight and advanced flight operations. MEA regions also have begun to grow in the aviation tracking system industry owing to rise in emphasis on efficient air traffic regulation and ensuring smoother flight operations. The key players in the aviation tracking system market includes Garmin International, Aireon, Honeywell International, Rockwell Collins, Skytrac Systems Ltd, Spider Tracks Limited, Blue Sky Network and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aviation Tracking System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Aviation Tracking System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Garmin International

Aireon

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Skytrac Systems Ltd

Spider Tracks Limited

Blue Sky Network

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

Request a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/aviation-tracking-system-market/request-sample

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com