Rendered Products Market Regional Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast to 2023

Rendered Products Market Scenario:

The rendered products are segregated into three categories based on its usage such as food grade, feed grade, and industrial grade. The rendered products are used for animal feeding since they are a good source of proteins, amino acids, vitamins, and essential minerals. Moreover, rendered inedible fats are used in the preparations of cosmetics, lubricants and cleaning products whereas edible tallow or lard, which are mostly derived from meat processing are further used in the food industry.

Rendering is the best method for animal disposal. Through rendering process, waste animal tissues are converted into stable and value added material, which then used in various industries such as fertilizers, cosmetics, bio-fuel, animal feed, food industry and others.

Rendering is a process that converts waste animal tissues or the whole animal fatty tissues into purified fats like lard or tallow. The material for rendering process may include fatty tissues, bones, offal or an entire carcasses of animals. The most common animal sources of rendering products are beef, pork, sheep, and poultry.

Fertilizer derived from animal by-products is rich in phosphorous and contains good quantity of nitrogen and various micro-nutrients. Moreover, growth in fertilizer industry is fueling the growth of rendering products. Also, rising awareness of environmental protection leads the demand for bio-fuels, which flourish the growth of the global rendered products market. Furthermore, growing requirement of animal protein for various usage is driving the market growth of rendered products.

Leading Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global rendered products market are Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.), JBS USA Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Valley Proteins Inc (U.S.), National Renderers Association (U.S.), West Coast Reduction Ltd. (Canada), Smithfield Foods Inc. (U.S.), SOLEVAL. (France)

Regional Analysis:

The global rendered products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market, and is projected to continuous growth in the forecast period followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. is the major contributor to the rendered products market.

Furthermore, rising industrialization of meat may witness a moderate growth in Asia Pacific. Also, leading livestock and meat processing countries such as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Uruguay, and New Zealand are expected to achieve a steady growth in the forecast period.

