Contact: Shivani Bibhuti

press@pricegrab.io

Phone: +91 9986239867

www.pricegrab.io

Press Release

Obsessory launches global product bookmarking and sales tracking app “PriceGrab”.

With PriceGrab, users can quickly save, track and share products that they like from any online store website or app and get notified of sales and price drops.

Users simply save the products they like into their PriceGrab wishlists. PriceGrab then keeps track of their favorite items and notifies them when anything goes on sale. PriceGrab also allows users to create multiple wishlists and share them with their friends and family. Think of it as “Pinterest for Shopping”. With PriceGrab users don’t need to worry about manage multiple shopping lists, have many tabs open, email product links, or keep checking the stores for sales. All they have to do is add the items they like into their PriceGrab wishlist and get the price drop and sale alerts on their email or mobile phone.

“We are thrilled to launch PriceGrab,” said Farnoush Mirmoeini, Obsessory’s Co-Founder. “With the cross-device ability to save products from both desktop and mobile, sharing lists with friends, as well as sale and price drop alerts, PriceGrab is a valuable tool in the arsenal of any savvy shopper.”

New study shows for over 36 percent of consumers price and promotions were the biggest factors that drove their most recent purchases. With browsing happening on multiple devices throughout the shopping journey, and nearly four connected devices per person, a universal shopping list that keeps track of all of a user’s favorite item is essential.

While PriceGrab is easy to use, it has a very sophisticated machinery under the hood. It uses artificial intelligence to read web pages in real time, and big data technology to keep track of sales and price drops instantaneously.

PriceGrab is currently available as a web app on pricegrab.io, an iOS app for iPhone and iPad, as well an Android app on Google Play. In addition, PriceGrab has released a browser button that can be downloaded from Chrome Store for one click saving of products. Users of Firefox browsers can use the PriceGrab Mozilla add-on.

PriceGrab joins the shopping search and discovery platform obsessory.com as the company further expands its product suite. Obsessory organizes the world’s ecommerce information, and creates products and services that simplify finding, tracking, and buying products, while bringing together merchants and publisher through a new content monetization and tracking ecosystem.

Shivani

Pricegrab.io x obsessory.com

———

London