New Release: Engagedly Announces Integration Partnership With BambooHR, A Leading Cloud-Based HR Software Provider

The partnership aims on making it easier for Engagedly users to transfer data from their BambooHR accounts to Engagedly, without the hassle of additional data entry.

St. Louis, MO., Sept 28, 2018 – Engagedly is excited to announce their integration partnership with BambooHR! All Engagedly users can now seamlessly transfer data from their BambooHR accounts to Engagedly.

BambooHR is a leading HR Integration System that helps thousands of organizations with Applicant Tracking, Employee Self-Onboarding, Time-off Management and track other vital company and employee information.

With this integration, a single sign-on portal will enable clients using BambooHR to seamlessly access their Engagedly accounts. Employee information updates made within BambooHR will automatically be made within Engagedly. And a manual sync allows new employees added to either BambooHR or Engagedly to be instantly copied and shared across both systems.

Engagedly is a simple but highly effective performance review software that is fully customizable. The company offers a progressive approach to employee performance management and engagement by organizing real-time feedback and focusing on individual development. It enables localization and easy language selection too!

Engagedly is a performance management software for organizations looking to provide their employees with the opportunity for frequent and real-time feedback and accurate performance reviews. The software is easy to use and powerful enough to work with businesses of all sizes. Engagedly’s features like 360 feedback reviews, OKRs, manager feedback, peer praise, learning and rewards help engage the workforce and improve the overall productivity of an organization.

