Elcon Perforated Cable Tray

Prominent & Leading Manufacturer and Exporter from Pune, we offer Perforated Type Cable Tray such as Perforated Cable Tray, Perforated Cable Tray Horizontal Bend, Perforated Cable Tray Vertical Bend, Perforated Cable Tray Reducer, Perforated Cable Tray Tee Bend and Cross Perforated Cable Tray.

We are pleased to introduce ourselves as one of the leading manufacturer, exporter and supplier of Perforated Cable Tray with optimum quality. Our provided cable trays are highly acclaimed in the market for supporting different types of insulated cables. Further, these cable trays are manufactured using quality approved raw material and progressive technology in the supervision of our skilled professionals. Owing to their various quality attributes, these trays are widely accepted by our clients.

FEATURE

Corrosion Resistance

Rigid Structure

High Capacity

TYPES

Perforated Straight Channel

Perforated Inward Bend Inclined

Perforated Outward Bend

About Us

Incorporated in the year 1996 in Pune (Maharashtra, India), we “Elcon Industries” are engaged in manufacturing, exporting, importing and supplying of Earthing Material, Cable Ducts & Trunking, G.I. Earthing Wire, Cable Tray Accessories, Cable Tray Utility Fitting, Cable Gland, Coupler Plates with Hardware, Dome Type Cable Tray Cover, etc. These products are widely used in chemical enterprises, shopping complexes, electrical & instrumentation industry and engineering enterprises. Under the management of our Proprietor, “Mr. Pravin Oswal”, we are successfully fulfilling the specific demands of the markets. His industry experience and in-depth process knowledge has also assisted us in establishing a strong position in the market. The offered products are manufactured using high quality raw material and advanced technology in compliance to meet with the industrial quality norms. Our products are highly demanded in the market for their features like durability, corrosion resistance, easy to install, low maintenance, temperature resistance and high tensile strength. These products are tested properly against various parameters in order to deliver defect free range. The offered rage is tested properly against various parameters in order to deliver defect free range. Further, we offer these products in various specifications in order to meet segregated requirements of our precious clients. In India, our products are supplied in Goa, Chennai, Hyderabad and many other states.

Being a customer-centric firm, we are highly concerned to gain maximum client satisfaction. We also export our products to Thailand, Mexico, Columbia, Kuwait and Arabian countries.

