Automatic Watch Market Share, Price, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast Report till 2025

15th November 2018 – Global Automatic Watch Market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography. An automatic or self-winding watch is a mechanical watch in which the mainspring is wound automatically as a result of the natural motion of the wearer to provide energy to run the watch, making manual winding unnecessary. A mechanical watch which is neither self-winding nor electrically driven is called a manual watch. Most mechanical watches manufactured today are self-winding.

The automatic watch market has been undergoing rapid technological changes with vendors coming up with several new features. The high demand for Swiss made luxury watches known for its quality and design is driving the growth of the automatic watch industry. The rise in online retailing has also contributed to the growth in the market of automatic watch. The increased access to smartphones and consumer banking systems has led to the rise in demand for watches through the e-commerce medium.

Moreover, the prices offered to a customer are often lower online because of a reduction in overhead costs such as the price for inventory and rental space. For instance, high sales were witnessed by Swatch and Fossil, leading watch manufacturers, through internet retailing and this trend is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Rising demand for sport watches is the latest trend gaining potential in the automatic watch industry. Inclination towards a healthy lifestyle and participation in sporting activities propels the demand for sports watches. Such watches are worth to use while running, biking, hiking and other outdoor activities. The built-in GPS enables the person to track distance, pace, time and amount of calories consumed. In addition to sports performance, these sports watches keep a track of altitude, barometric pressure and ambient temperature. The leading brands in sports watches are Casio, Garmin, Nike, Polar, Seiko and Suunto.

On the basis of product type, the automatic watch market is segmented into mechanical, quartz and so on. “Quartz” watches are the largest segment of the automatic watch market. These watches have low maintenance cost are preferred for daily usage. The “quartz” segment is further classified into analog and digital. Analog quartz watches are considered as a better fashion accessory while digital watches are gaining popularity in emerging countries. While the segment “mechanical watches” can be further classified into automatic and hand wound. It has huge market potential due to increasing technological design innovations. Moreover, the current positioning of this product enables users to make a style statement.

