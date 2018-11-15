Aftermarket for PC Accessories Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2015 – 2021

Personal computer (PC) accessories have gained immense popularity in recent years due to the rise in products with innovative design and additional features. PC accessories offer better user experience in terms of display, audio, access and other interfaces required to operate the system. PC accessories comprise various electronic and non-electronic devices which add features and style to computer systems.

Electronic PC accessories include keyboards, mouse, gaming controllers, cables, web cameras, suppressors, universal serial bus (USB) hubs, headsets and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. Such electronic PC accessories can be used to offer improved functionalities or replace faulty and damaged components of a computer system. Moreover, electronic accessories can also offer higher quality and efficiency for various purposes including gaming, web conferencing and interconnectivity with other electronic devices such as large screens, smart phones and tablets. Non-electronic PC accessories are used to perform non-functional tasks such as styling, mounting, and cleaning and maintenance of computer systems. Non-electronic PC accessories include various tool kits, compact disk (CD) labeling kits, printer stands, storage media, monitor support, mouse pads and cleaning kits including cloth, vacuum, dust covers and swabs. Increasing innovation and technological advancements have led to the rise of numerous PC accessories used for various purposes. Moreover, wide range and variety of PC accessories has led to higher adoption of such electronic and non-electronic accessories across the world.

Request for Report Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/6661

One of the major factors driving the growth aftermarket for PC accessories is increasing sale of laptops and notebooks. Portable computers such as laptops and notebooks offer immense benefits such as mobility, light weight and increased access. Ongoing trends such as bring your own devices (BYOD) and cloud computing have led to an immense rise in the adoption of such mobile computing systems. Despite its benefits, such devices face limitations in offering similar user experience as compared to conventional desktop computers. Laptop users often face difficulties in performing tasks due to lack of features such as mouse and separate keyboards. Thereby, laptop users make use of such PC accessories to gain leverage of additional features and comfort offered by such add-ons. Laptop users make use of such accessories to achieve higher efficiency and productivity in performing their daily computing tasks. Another factor driving the growth of aftermarket for PC accessories is increasing demand from the gaming sector. Numerous on-line and off-line games have gained immense popularity across the world. Gamers make use of accessories including keyboards, mouse and other gaming controllers to achieve better control and gaming experience.

With growing opportunities in development of PC accessories with added features and increasing demand across the world, the aftermarket for PC accessories has been lucrative in recent years. In addition, strong demand for PC accessories for styling such laptop cases, bags and other customized panels from countries including Japan, South Korea and Singapore are further driving the growth of this market. Some of the key players in the aftermarket for PC accessories include Apple Inc, Dell Inc, Antec Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Elecom Co. Ltd., Kobian Pte Ltd. and Mad Catz Interactive, Inc.

Request for Report TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/6661