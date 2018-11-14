Travel Unravel writes to the Tourism Minister for promoting heritage destinations in India

– Announces a discount of 10 per cent on airfare

– Targets four states with integrated themes, viz, Buddhist, Spiritual, Heritage and Wild life

November 02, 2018, New Delhi: Travel Unravel Holidays Pvt. Ltd., a travel e-commerce retail player has written to the Tourism Minister, Shri K J Alphons, announcing its plans to partner with the government for ‘Swadesh Darshan’, ‘Monument Mitras’ and ‘PRASAD’, to preserve the past for the future and for the upcoming generations by promoting heritage tourism.

Saurabh Sharma, Director, Travel Unravel Holidays Private Limited, said, “We are compassionate about our country’ glorious and rich heritage. As a travel player, we understand how important it is to preserve the past, especially for younger generations. Apart from 10 per cent discount on airfare, we will be providing cash back up to 10 per cent on airfare bookings for children.”

He further added, “We would also like to adopt a monument or any heritage site as part the Government’s ‘Monument Mitras’ programme”.

The company in the letter to Minister announced the following two initiatives:

1. Offering eight to 10 percent discount on the bookings of tickets in the four states- Bihar, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This offer is in due recognition with the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) initiative ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’. The company understands the importance of the integrated theme, viz, Buddhist, Spiritual, Heritage and Wild life, for integrated development of the country. These discounts on ticketing on air travel will be above the lowest available fairs.

2. Also, if there is a booking for children along with parents, or for a group of school/college children, or groups under the cultural exchange programme of the country, Travel Unravel will additionally offer cash back between five and 10 per cent per ticket. The aim is to sensitise youngsters about the value of heritage and culture of India.

In the letter, the company also sought to align with the ‘PRASAD Scheme’, the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation & Spiritual, and Heritage Augmentation Drive for Development of Tourism Infrastructure in Pilgrim Places and Heritage Cities, of the Ministry of Tourism. The company intends to offer similar discounts, as mentioned above, for ticket bookings on twelve identified cities, namely; Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Gaya (Bihar), Dwaraka (Gujarat), Amritsar (Punjab), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu), Vellankani (Tamil Nadu), Puri (Odisha), Varanasi (Uttar Prasesh), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) and Kamakhya (Assam).