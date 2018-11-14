Significance of Children’s day by Anuja Bansal, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India

14 November is the day to celebrate children and childhood. It’s the day when we pamper our kids with chocolates and gifts. We sing for them, we dance for them and we become children with them. But what about those who are not with their loved ones, with their parents and siblings? On this day, let’s not forget that India is home to 20 million abandoned and parentless children. The real need of the hour is to make the lives of these parentless children fulfilling by giving them a secured future. That’s the only way how we can celebrate Children’s Day in real sense and bring broad and gleaming smiles to their faces.

Established in 1964, SOS Children’s Villages of India (SOS India) is a non-government, non-profit, voluntary childcare organisation. It has since been involved in providing parentless and abandoned children a ‘family-like’ environment, which includes a loving mother, brothers and sisters, a loving home and a community. The aim of SOS India is to build families for these children so that they grow up with love, respect and security

Speaking about the relevance of Children’s Day, Anuja Bansal, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said,

“Children’s Day should be celebrated every day and every child must know his or her rights. The rights should be accessible to all children, especially to parentless, abandoned and children belonging to vulnerable families. We, at SOS Children’s Villages of India understand the importance of a family in nurturing a child for a better tomorrow. The need of the hour is to give children a secure childhood by providing them with their basic rights including good education, nutrition and a loving home. Our two flagship programmes – Family Based Care programme and Family Strengthening Programme, not only provide safe and secure childhood, but also strengthen families and communities as a preventive measure in the fight against abandonment.”