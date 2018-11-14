Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market to Grow at 10% CAGR till 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, Europe DAS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2018 – 2023, owing to growing adoption of BYOD and enterprise mobility, rising number of smartphone devices and increasing investments in development of 5G cellular network technology infrastructure. In addition, enterprises are increasingly integrating DevOps (Development and Operations) collaboration and SMACT (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud and IoT) in their work culture to boost their productivity, which in turn is driving DAS adoption for ensuring uninterrupted data services.

United Kingdom dominated DAS market in Europe in 2017 and the country is likely to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period as well, owing to rising popularity of OTT media streaming services and DevOps collaboration in the country. Backed by the presence of vast commercial infrastructure, including hospitals and malls, coupled with rising number of Over the Top (OTT) media streaming service subscribers, indoor DAS segment is expected to be the largest contributor to Europe DAS market during forecast period. Carrier ownership accounts for the largest market share, on the back of growing number of cellular users and increasing mobile data usage across the region.

“Expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, growing popularity of fiber and digital DAS, and increasing number of connected devices, such as smartphones and home appliances would have a positive impact on the market over the next five years. Moreover, surging popularity of SMAC (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud) ecosystem in companies for gaining competitive advantage, and DAS systems aiding in effective deployment of SMAC ecosystem in companies is expected to boost demand for DAS in Europe through 2023.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market in the region and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market.