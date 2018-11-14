Automatic Carton Sealers Market Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecast 2025

13 November 2018 – Global Automatic Carton Sealers Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Carton sealers are also termed as tape machines or tapers. These sealers help to modernize the packaging process by making them extremely competent. Automatic carton sealers adjust the width and height of carton accordingly. It is easy to operate and work is done by one touch of a button. Upper taping head and side drive are controlled by the cylinder and automatically fix the place or position of a carton. These carton sealers are exclusively used for sealing of automatic flap closure, identical or varying box sizes, side sealing, for narrow or wide tape, and for the bottom and top sealing.

Automatic Carton Sealers Market is segmented based on types, applications, and region. Types such as Single-Flap Carton Sealers, Multi-Flap Carton Sealers, and others classify Automatic Carton Sealers Market. Applications into Beverage Factory, Power Plants, Food Factory, Electronics Factory, and others classify Automatic Carton Sealers Market. Automatic Carton Sealers Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North America accounts for the largest market share of Automatic Carton Sealers Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. Europe and Asia Pacific follow suit. The key players of Automatic Carton Sealers Market are KLIKLOK-WOODMAN, KHS GmbH, ROVEMA, SHANDONG SINOLION MACHINERY CORP LTD, ZHEJIANG BROTHER PACKING MACHINERY CO., LTD, ITALDIBIPACK, TMG Impianti, ADCO Manufacturing, Gurki Packaging Machine, Bosch Packaging Technology, Eastey, and Chuen An Machinery Co., Ltd. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automatic Carton Sealers in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Automatic Carton Sealers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

KHS GmbH

SHANDONG SINOLION MACHINERY CORP LTD

ITALDIBIPACK

ADCO Manufacturing

Bosch Packaging Technology

Chuen An Machinery Co., Ltd.

Eastey

Gurki Packaging Machine

KLIKLOK-WOODMAN

TMG Impianti

ZHEJIANG BROTHER PACKING MACHINERY CO.,LTD

ROVEMA

KLIKLOK-WOODMAN

