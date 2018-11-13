Rewards Galore at R-City Mall with Diwali Indiawali

R-City Mall, the biggest mall in Mumbai to shop for branded clothes & lifestyle products just had its massive prize distribution to close the grand, “Diwali Indiawali”, which ran for 3 weeks, was celebrated with an extravagant Indian flair. The gifting ceremony of the bonanza saw Pooja Chopra, ex Femina Miss India World in attendance to hand over the prizes to the lucky winners. R City gave away prizes worth INR 50 lacs which included a brand new Vento car, 3 domestic trips, 4 iPhones, 24 gold coins & gift vouchers to over 20,000 customers.

The flamboyance of a celebration also saw a flea market set up in the courtyard area where handmade products and fine artefacts from across India were displayed and sold. The traditional affair was amped up with special regional performances, & acts from the different parts of the country were showcased during the weekends which further added to the delight.

Mr Rajiv Malla, CEO, Malls – Runwal Group, says, “We received an overwhelming response from our customers. We are delighted to have gotten a record-breaking footfall of 9 lakh of visitors over the course of the 3 weeks.”

Mr Santosh Pandey – Head, R City Mall, says, “R City Mall believes in putting the customer first, always. This kind of seasonal celebrations have been planned to keep the customer experience and customer gratification in mind, and definitely, we received a massive response of appreciation from our most loyal customers. We will be planning for more rewarding campaigns in the upcoming year for all.”

Diwali Indiawali saw more than 20,000 eager participants for the shop and win contests, as well as over 50,000 raffle coupons, were filled. The traditional Indian touch added to the delight of the customers