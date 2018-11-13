Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Share, Technologically Advancement, Opportunities & Future Scope 2025

13th November 2018 – Global Flat Panel Detector Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. Flat panel detectors (FPD) are used in direct digital radiography (DDR) for conversion of X-rays to light (indirect convertion) or charge (direct conversion) which is read out using thin film transistors (TFT array). They are used in both projectional radiography and as an alternative to X-ray image intensifiers in fluoroscopy equipment.

Flat panel detectors’ sensitivity allows a lower dose of radiation for a given picture quality than film. They are far more durable, lighter, smaller in volume, more accurate, have much less image distortion as compared to image intensification detectors and could also be produced with larger areas. With the arrival of direct digital radiography (DR) technologies in the X-Ray detectors market, the demand for flat panel detectors (FPDs) on the part of healthcare professionals and institutions has risen significantly around the world. An extensive research in the field of X-Ray imaging technologies has resulted in the development of direct digital radiography systems. The history could be traced to the development of active matrix liquid crystal displays (AMLCDs) for their major usage in laptops.

These AMLCDs constitute an active matrix array which consists of millions of semiconductors components embedded on a substrate. An intensifying screen attached to such an array forms the foundation of flat panel X-ray detectors. These detectors can be utilized in both radiography as well as fluoroscopy. Flat panel detectors offer numerous benefits over conventional detectors such as the former ones could act as imaging plates, image intensifiers, scintillators, films, as well as PSP or CR detectors. As per FlatPanelDR, FPD-based DR systems do provide a potential for less exposure to harmful radiations along with enhanced contrast visibility as compared to those with much enhanced PSP detector-based CR systems.

On the basis of type, the flat panel detector market is segmented into indirect conversion flat panel detectors and direct conversion flat panel detectors. On the basis of application, the flat panel detector market is segmented into manufacturing, security, construction, semiconductors, bomb disposal and so on. On the basis of geography, the flat panel detector market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

North America grabbed the leading share in the flat panel X-ray detectors market for 2015, owing to the increasing use of these detectors in security and bomb disposal services. Their continued use in the applications as well as the growing use in manufacturing is expected to drive the region’s market further during the forecast period. The flat panel detector market in Asia Pacific is characterized by its growing demand in the emerging economies of India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, especially in the healthcare sector.

Market Segment:

Global Flat Panel Detector (FPD) market competition by top manufacturers

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users

