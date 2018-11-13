Electronic Countermeasures Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Electronic Countermeasures Market Research Report Information by Application (Jamming & Deception), Platform (Ground-based, Naval, & Airborne), Technology ( GaN & GaAs), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The development of electronic countermeasures systems, especially to detect and counter weapons, has witnessed a significant development in the past decade, due to the high effectiveness and widespread use of electronics and associated equipment in weapon systems. The implementation of these electronic systems is expanding in variety, with increased capability and sophistication. The superior capability of electronic warfare systems in a country’s defense has now become one of the vital elements that can decide the outcome in the event of a conflict.

It has been estimated that, over the next ten years, there would be extensive investments into the development and production of electronic warfare systems, such as Electronic Countermeasures (ECM), Radar Warning Receivers (RWRs), and Electronic Support Measures (ESM). Concurrently, it has been predicted that there would be high demand for airborne ECM technologies, which are expected to be a big part of the electronic warfare systems.

Get Report Sample : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5861

Of late, the electronic warfare systems for both naval and airborne platforms are equipped with emerging technologies, which enhance their capabilities. These systems focus on jamming and identification of radar and other electronic signals that enable operations in the enemy territories. For instance, the US SEWIP program focuses on the upgrade of AN/SLQ-32 EW system for defense against the cruise or guided missiles and other radar threats. For airborne platforms, the Next Generation Jammer is intended to strengthen the software-driven approach to these systems. This can be employed across a range of platforms, including next generation stealth fighter planes and bombers and other special mission aircraft.

Currently, the ECM protective systems that have been used to weaken the enemy attempts by using electromagnetic spectrum. The development in ECM protective systems platform will move beyond jammers that simply barrage the environment with signals, but also block friendly communications to selective and reactive target jamming capabilities. There will also be a preference towards dismounted and portable jammers that will allow the development of smaller lightweight personal protection devices.

Land-based electronic warfare equipment, used for jamming, are typically focused on communication frequencies and this is reflected with the increasing emphasis on the development of capabilities that can cover as much of the spectrum as possible.

Key Players

The electronic countermeasures market has witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years. There has been an increasing demand for electronic warfare technologies witnessed in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. Of late, ECM capabilities are sought by military forces, globally, for both offensive and defensive operations. The protection of troops and hardware are particularly at the center of the quest for electromagnetic spectrum dominance.

A major portion of the defense budgets of a number of developed and developing nations are invested into electronic warfare programs that can add to their superior offensive and defensive capabilities. As the concept of the electromagnetic spectrum evolves around the world, new defense systems, particularly ECM, must cover the entire spectrum.

Globally, extensive research and development are being carried out in the development of new and more powerful high-tech electronic warfare jamming technologies. These jamming technologies are classified under the Next-Generation Jammer (NGJ), which will enable the destruction of enemy targets without being detected by their defense systems. As the pace of technology changes with the rapid upgrade of systems, the emerging NGJ technology is expected to be deployed by early 2020.

The emerging electronic countermeasures system uses a high-powered radar technology, called the Active Electronic Scanned Array, or AESA. The U.S. Navy currently intends to replace the existing ALQ 99 electronic warfare jammer on the Navy Growler aircraft with the NGJ technology. The NGJ technology has added advantages as it is built with open architecture, which enables it to integrate new technologies quickly.

The key players in global electronic countermeasures market are BAE Systems (U.K), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), L-3 Technologies (U.S.), Ultra Electronics (U.K), and Mercury Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Browse Full Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electronic-countermeasures-market-5861