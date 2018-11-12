Wine Cork Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

Wine cork market: Introduction – Consumers prefer to buy wines with cork stoppers. Cork demand has increased due to a larger proportion of wine being sealed with cork rather than being sold in bulk. The wine cork allows optimum control of oxygen transfer through the closure. The outer flexible skin of wine cork provides a traditional appearance. The elastic property of the cork is influenced by its moisture content. The cork remains fairly elastic for insertion into the bottle within a moisture content. The cork stopper has exclusive distinctive qualities, which interact beneficially with wine. It contributes to developing its character, gives it authenticity and brings it value. The cork stopper has unique capacities such as impermeability and resistance, which allows managing micro-oxygenation and flawlessly ensures a successful maturation and aging of the wine, while preserving its essence, flexibility etc.

Plastic cork is gaining importance in the global wine cork market. The plastic cork is even better, more hygienic, more recyclable, more washable, less cross-contaminate-prone, easier to manufacture with, more printable, just as corkscrew-capable, more durable, less prone to shattering, never flawed with internal rocks , non-rotting, less chemically interactive, better sealing and cheaper.

Global wine cork market: Segmentation – On the basis of product type, the global wine cork market has been segmented as Natural Wine Corks, Ice Wine Natural Corks, Pore Filled Natural Wine Corks, Double Disc Corks or Twin Top Cork, Agglomerate Wine Corks, Synthetic Wine Corks, Regular Cork, Sparkling Wine Corks, Wine-Lok / Vinolok, Zork, Others;

Natural cork is mostly used the global wine cork market. Its main objective is to preserve wine for long-term storage. Natural corks, the most popular and well-known, have been used for centuries due to the elasticity of their cellular structure. Natural cork is malleable to a certain extent, with the ability to contract and expand. It is almost airtight because some air is able to pass through natural cork, because microscopically there are holes inside the cork structure. This can be beneficial or harmful, depending on the type of wine that is stored.

Synthetic corks is used on a large scale within the wine cork market for the last three decades. They are most commonly made from oil-based plastic, while certain synthetic cork manufacturers are also experimenting with the use of plant-based polymers of corn and sugar cane. Synthetic corks can be advantageous for winemakers who are looking to achieve a scientific degree of oxygen transfer. These materials can be made with various densities and different materials.

On the basis of material type, the global wine cork market has been segmented as Plastic, Aluminum, Glass, Wood, Others; On the basis of technology, the global wine cork market has been segmented as Injection Moulding, Extrusion Moulding, Combination of injection and extrusion process; On the basis of distribution channel, the global wine cork market has been segmented as Online distribution channel, Traditional retail; On the basis of region, the global wine cork market has been segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan;

Global wine cork market: Key Developments – In October 2016, Helix packaging company, based in Carlton, Australia developed innovative cork system known as twist-to-open. The new twist-to-open system combines an ergonomically-designed stopper which is made from glass bottle and cork. This creates a high performing and sophisticated packaging solution for wine. Helix Packaging Company has combined all the benefits of cork and glass – quality, sustainability and premium image – with user-friendly, twist open, re-sealable convenience.

Global wine cork market overview – Worldwide wine cork production is estimated to be slightly less than 13 billion in 2017. The estimate includes agglomerated cork stoppers and champagne corks. Worldwide production of cork is estimated to be 3,075,000 tons in 2017.

Global wine cork market: Key players – Some of the key players in the global wine cork market are Jelinek Cork Group, Wine Enthusiast Companies, Widgetco, Inc., Amorim Cork Composites S.A., Bangor Cork Inc., Keval Import Export private limited, Waterloo Container Company, M.A. Silva USA, LLC, Helix Packaging, Precision Elite limited company, Elkem Silicones limited, Allstates Rubber Inc. & Tool Corp.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

