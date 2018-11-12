The Cure Of Joint Pains Without Medicines

Joint pain can be caused due to several reasons and some of those include bursae, ligaments or tendons which surround the joints. Those injuries can also have impacts on the bones, cartilage, and ligaments within the joints. Pain is also caused in joint inflammation that is known as arthritis. There could also be an infection and the chances of joint cancer which is highly rare among the people. The pains within the joints include ankle pains, knee pain, and shoulder pain. Joint pain is also called as arthralgia. There are also some sexually transmitted diseases which could further be a cause to joint pains. Those diseases include gonorrhea and Chlamydia.

Signs and symptoms

– Joint swelling

– Redness

– Joint warmth

– Tenderness of joints

– Locking in joints

– Limping

– Loss of motion in joints

– Weakness

– Stiffness

A cure to joint pains

The TENS unit is a clinically proven, effective and a completely natural device to cure the pain without taking medications and any proper treatment for the aches like back pain, neck pain, shoulders, knees, ankles, legs, elbows, and wrists. It is available for the users in 6 pads with precision placement and you can align the electrodes however you want. It has got simultaneous output which is designed for two different areas on your body or even for two different individuals.

How does it work?

It is an Electronic Pulse Massager that has 16 different massage modes and total 20 strength levels. The modes range low intensity to deep tissues. It also has got an adjustable timer that could be adjusted between 10 to 60 minutes. The remaining time is then automatically counted down and the device automatically turns off when the time is completed and the session is done. It is easy and convenient to be used with the large animated LCD screen and a backlight. The screen contains animated icons on the screen are easy to understand. Due to the presence of backlight, it becomes easy for the user to read in dark or at night. It comes with an instructions manual which makes it easy to understand the functioning of the device. It is portable and it comes with a carry bag with which it becomes easy for the users to carry it with them wherever needed. It is available in pocket size due to which it becomes easier for the users to carry it with them by keeping it in their pocket. It has a good battery life for about six hours and it is lightly weighted so it could easily be carried. This device is completely compliant with the FDA standards and is the best available option for the people with joint pains.