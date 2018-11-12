Global Operational Analytics Market to reach a market size of $11.98 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Operational Analytics market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Operational Analytics is expected to attain a market size of $11.98 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The major drivers driving the operational analytics market are voluminous amount of data gathered due to emergence of IoT-enabled devices, rapidly growing need for process & operational optimization & control, adoption of advanced data management strategies, and growing awareness about the need for market & competitive intelligence.

The operational analytics market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to grow significantly with a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Among all the services, consulting services in the professional services segment would be the leading segment with substantial demand, largely due to the growing need for operational analytics software solutions across organizations.

Manufacturing was the most potential market with the largest market share in 2016 due to benefits such as to create a competitive advantage by improving the efficiency across the product life-cycle and providing a relationship between decision-making and return on Investment (ROI). The energy and utilities vertical would the leading vertical that would garner tremendous traction and would grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing need to store and manage data coming from oil wells, utility grids, gas grids, smart grids, and other sensors.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Operational Analytics have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-operational-analytics-market/

Segmentation

Global Operational Analytics Market By Component Type

Solution

Services

Professional

Implementation

Consulting & Training

Support & Maintenance

Managed

Global Operational Analytics Market By Function

IT Operations

Marketing

Finance

Human Resource

Sales

Global Operational Analytics Market By Application

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk Management

Fraud Detection

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Workforce Management

Sales & Marketing Management

Others

Global Operational Analytics Market By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Operational Analytics Market By Vertical

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Global Operational Analytics Market By Geography

North America Operational Analytics Market

US. Operational Analytics Market

Canada Operational Analytics Market

Mexico Operational Analytics Market

Rest of North America Operational Analytics Market

Europe Operational Analytics Market

Germany Operational Analytics Market

UK. Operational Analytics Market

France Operational Analytics Market

Russia Operational Analytics Market

Spain Operational Analytics Market

Italy Operational Analytics Market

Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market

Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market

China Operational Analytics Market

Japan Operational Analytics Market

India Operational Analytics Market

South Korea Operational Analytics Market

Singapore Operational Analytics Market

Malaysia Operational Analytics Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market

LAMEA Operational Analytics Market

Brazil Operational Analytics Market

Argentina Operational Analytics Market

UAE Operational Analytics Market

Saudi Arabia Operational Analytics Market

South Africa Operational Analytics Market

Nigeria Operational Analytics Market

Rest of LAMEA Operational Analytics Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Operational Analytics Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Operational Analytics Market (2016-2022)

Europe Operational Analytics Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Operational Analytics Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Operational Analytics Market (2016-2022)