ADCOM, an Affordable Trending Online Store for Electronic Gadgets and Accessories in India

The World Gadget market has revolutionized to a higher level with larger competition among products of similar domain. Newer Entrants are challenging existing giants in manufacturing quality products at much cheaper prices. China is a good example.

With a large number of Chinese gadgets all over the world market at much cheaper prices.There are top Asian brands like Samsung, Xiaomi who are competing with western brands like Apple etc. revolutionizing towards innovation at higher prices.

The prevailing Indian gadget market saw a lot of ups and downs with lesser gadget manufacturers’ competing with giants in the gadget industry. Indian emergent like Adcomhitech, shortly, Adcom India is coming out of the blue with a wide gallery of variants in Computer Electronics as well as accessories.

Established in 2017, these organization has received a wide recognition for its product quality and service. Computer Gadgets ranging from Monitors, Keyboards, Mouses both wired and Wireless categories. Apart from computer gadgets, Adcom India also provides a wide range of Mobiles (Smartphones and Keypad Mobiles) at comparative prices available in its online store.

The significance of this organization is that it launches a set of products under a specific category every year.

From the headphones section, a gallery of five different variants exists in its store.While two variants in powerbanks exists in its store with a capacity of 10000mAH and 20000 mAH respectively. The organization has covered a large portion of gadgets in Computer electronics and phones section. Within a year in its operations, Adcom has taken a major leap in the Indian gadget market. Adcom has also outsourced Amazon for sale of its products and making it available worldwide.

A brief review of its productsin ADCOM Online Store

MONITORS: With Sleek and Elegant designs available, High-Definition LED Monitors with 3 different variants in three exclusive screen sizes accommodating the customer needs are available at comparative prices.

A view of these three available variants are as follows:

1. Adcom 38.1 CM (15.1 Inch) 1510 LED Monitor (Black)

2. Adcom 39.1 cm (15.4 inch) AD1602 HD LED Wide Screen Monitor (Black)

3. Adcom 47 cm (18.5 inch) AD1902 LED Monitor with HDMI & Power Saving (Black)

For a detailed view of monitors, visit at https://www.adcomhitech.com/monitor/

Computer KEYBOARDS:FLEXIBLE KEYS,Smooth for typing, Well for Rough use, Value to price.

1. Adcom Multimedia Keyboard USB

2. Adcom Multimedia USB Keyboard K401

For a detailed view of keyboards, click on the link:https://www.adcomhitech.com/keyboards/

MOUSES: Wired and Wireless both categories are available. Fit to palm, Smooth Clicks, Good response speed, a non-friction scroller.

Wired Mouses:

1. Adcom 2525 Wired USB Optical Mouse (Black)

2. Adcom Optical Wired Mouse 2308-USB Compatible & 1000DPI

3. Adcom Wired Optical Mouse 3212-USB Compatible & 1000DPI

Wireless Mouses:

1. Adcom Wireless Optical Mouse T011 with Battery & USB Compatible (Black Grey)

2. Adcom Wireless Optical Mouse T011 with Battery & USB Compatible (Black Red)

For a detailed view of stylish Mouses, click on the link:https://www.adcomhitech.com/mouse/

HEADPHONES: High Bass, Smooth Sound, Ear- Protective, Fit to head, 5 Variants as per customer needs.

1. ADCOM AHP-301 Gaming Headset Over-Ear Headphone with Mic

2. ADCOM AHP-C611 Mega-Headset Over-Ear Headphone

3. Adcom Earphones with Big Bass Treble Clarity In-Ear Headphone (White)

4. Adcom M1 – Wireless Bluetooth in Earphone/Headphone Mini Earbuds for All Smartphones iPhone and Android with Mic – One Piece Headset

5. ADCOM Stereo Headphones: In-Ear Earphones with Enhanced Bass

For a detailed view of advanced headphones, click on the link:https://www.adcomhitech.com/headphones/

POWERBANKS: Longevity, 2 Variants as per usage, multiple ports, portable, Lightweight.

1. ADCOM 10000 mAH lithium-ion Power Bank with 3 – USB Port (Space White)

2. Adcom 20000 mAH lithium-ion power bank with 2 USB Port (Black)

For a detailed view of advanced power banks, click on the link:https://www.adcomhitech.com/power-banks/

While I had covered all the categories excluding the Mobiles part, which I will cover on a separate post.

While this organization has struggled a lot to create its name in the market. There are various outlets across the country selling Adcom products. To receive regular discounts and offers on its products It is recommended to buy from its original website. I am sharing a snapshot of ADCOM’s Official Website below: