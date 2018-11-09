Remax Products Provides Durable and Efficient Compact Sectional Doors

Remax Products provides compact sectional doors for industrial and commercial establishments in Australia. The company designs and installs door products that are proven and tested for durability and efficiency.

[NATHALIA, 09/11/2018] – Remax Products installs compact sectional doors to various industrial establishments in Australia. The compact aluminium sectional doors are a durable and efficient alternative to roller shutters. All of the doors at Remax Products are designed and manufactured to control energy and hygiene with the lowest operational and maintenance costs.

Compact Sectional Doors from Remax Products

The compact sectional doors are available in glass or aluminium. They are designed with a unique patented folding mechanism to push the door leaves into a compact space above the doorway, which means the doors do not require overhead support rails to be attached to the roof structure. The compact sectional doors eliminate bulky overhead railing systems by being attached above the acoustic panel and ceiling tiles.

The frames can be powder-coated in various colours. Remax Products can build and paint the compact sectional doors to blend with the interior and exterior walls of the building. The company offers 3D painting for compact glass sectional doors.

Extensive Range of Doorway and Barrier Solutions

Remax Products’ extensive range of doorways and barriers are proven and tested for ease of access and for withstanding heavy-duty operations for a long period. Their doorways and barriers suit any facility, including those with extreme temperature.

The Remax Products range includes:

Swing Doors

Rapid Doors

Strip Doors/PVC

Air Curtains

Sectional Doors

Insulated Doors

Dividing Screens/Partitions

Bollards/Guardrail

Roller Shutter Doors

About Remax Products

Remax Products is an Australian manufacturer of doorway and barrier solutions. The company supplies a wide range of industries across the country, providing durable and energy- and cost-efficient products. The company specialises in traffic doors and screens and customisable designs to suit client requirements. The company has established a reputation for providing personalised service, from inspection to consultation.

