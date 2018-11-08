Characteristics And Application Of Hot Rolled And Cold Rolled Seamless Steel Tubes

Generally, the seamless steel pipe is made of low-alloy structural steel such as 16Mn, 5MnV, such as 10, 20, 30, 35, 45, etc., or alloy steel such as 40Cr, 30CrMnSi, 45Mn2, 40MnB, etc., which is hot rolled or cold rolled. Seamless pipes made of low carbon steel such as 10 and 20 are mainly used for fluid conveying pipes. 45, 40Cr and other medium carbon steel seamless pipes are used to make mechanical parts, such as the force parts of automobiles and tractors. Generally, seamless steel pipes are required to ensure strength and flattening test.

Seamless steel tubes are divided into two types: hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel pipes: hot-rolled steel pipes are delivered in hot-rolled state or heat-treated state; cold-rolled steel is delivered in heat-treated state.

Cold-rolled seamless steel pipe is divided into general steel pipe, low and medium pressure boiler pipe, high pressure boiler pipe, alloy steel pipe, stainless steel pipe, petroleum cracking pipe, other steel pipes, and also includes carbon thin-walled steel pipe, alloy thin-walled steel pipe, stainless steel Wall steel pipe, profiled steel pipe. The outer diameter of hot-rolled seamless pipe is generally larger than 32mm, the wall thickness is 2.5-75mm, the diameter of cold-rolled seamless steel pipe can reach 6mm, the wall thickness can reach 0.25mm, the outer diameter of thin-walled pipe can reach 5mm, and the wall thickness is less than 0.25mm. Cold rolling is more accurate than hot rolling.

Hot-rolled seamless steel pipes are divided into general steel pipes, low and medium pressure boiler steel pipes, high pressure boiler steel pipes, alloy steel pipes, stainless steel pipes, petroleum cracking pipes, geological steel pipes and other steel pipes.

The main differences between hot rolled and cold rolled seamless steel tubes:

1. Cold-rolled steel allows partial buckling of the section, so that the bearing capacity of the bar after buckling can be fully utilized; and the hot-rolled steel does not allow local buckling of the section.

2. The causes of residual stresses in hot-rolled and cold-rolled steels are different, so the distribution on the cross-section is also very different. The residual stress distribution on the section of the cold-formed thin-walled steel is curved, while the residual stress distribution on the section of the hot-striped steel or welded steel is a film type.

3. The free torsional rigidity of hot-rolled steel is higher than that of cold-rolled steel, so the torsional performance of hot-rolled steel is better than that of cold-rolled steel and ssaw steel pipe.

Thermal expansion is a processing method for steel pipes, which is to process small-diameter steel pipes into large-diameter steel pipes. Thermally expanded steel pipes are slightly less mechanical than hot rolled steel pipes. Limited to steel mills, the specifications of seamless steel pipes are limited.

According to the needs of the end consumers, the hot-expanded steel pipes are born. The specifications of the hot-expanded steel pipes are relatively random, and are generally made according to the needs of customers. The hot-expanded steel pipes are often said. The heat expansion tube, which has a relatively low density but a strong shrinkage, can be simply referred to as a heat expansion tube.

The two-step propulsion pipe expanding machine adopts the taper die expanding technology, the digital intermediate frequency induction heating technology and the hydraulic technology in one machine, with its reasonable technology, low energy consumption, low construction investment and good The product quality, wide range of raw materials and product specifications, flexible, easy to change and low-input production batch adaptability, replacing the traditional pull-type expansion technology of the steel pipe industry.