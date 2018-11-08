Agriculture Biotechnology Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 8, 2018: Agriculture biotechnology market refers to the market of techniques and deployment of scientific tools which modifies, re-engineer tissue culture to modify plants, animals and microorganisms.
Increasing demand for food across the globe is a key factor driving the growth in global agriculture biotechnology market.
In 2017, the global Agriculture Biotechnology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Agriculture Biotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Biotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
- Vilmorin
- Bayer
- Biocentury Transgene
- Certis
- Dow AgroSciences
- Eurofins
- Evogene
- Global Bio-chem Technology
- Syngenta
- KWS Saat
- Marina Biotech
- Monsanto
To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-agriculture-biotechnology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Biochips
- Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNS) sequencing
- Genome editing tools
- Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAI)
- Synthetic biology
Market segment by Application, split into
- Transgenic crops market
- Synthetic biology-enabled products market
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Biochips
1.4.3 Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNS) sequencing
1.4.4 Genome editing tools
1.4.5 Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAI)
1.4.6 Synthetic biology
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Transgenic crops market
1.5.3 Synthetic biology-enabled products market
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size
2.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-agriculture-biotechnology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com