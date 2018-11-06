Engineering Plastics Market : size, growth, industry share, forecast and analysis report by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Engineering Plastics Market By Type (ABS, PA, PC, POM, PMMA, PEEK, PET, PBT, Cast Nylon); By End-User (Aerospace, Building & Construction, Food, Mechanical, Medical, Others); By Application (CD/DVD, Medical Implants, Advanced Batteries, Shoes, Others); By Geography – Forecast Period (2018–2023),” the market will be driven by the replacement of metal parts by engineering plastics in various industries.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Engineering Plastics Market

Asia Pacific has the largest share in the Engineering Plastics Market due to the growing demand for engineering plastics by the end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, and automotive & transportation. The increase in the production of automotive parts in the region will bolster the market over the forecast period. China is the largest market for engineering plastics. The country’s engineering plastics market is primarily driven by the rapid growth of the automotive and transportation industry and the easy availability of feedstock.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in theEngineering Plastics Market Report

The automotive and transportation sector will dominate the Engineering Plastics Market over the forecast period. Engineering plastics are used in the automotive industry for applications in the wheel well, connectors and housing, under the hood components, headlamps, and fog lamps. The automotive sector growth rate is high in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The automotive and transportation market in these countries will drive the demand for engineering plastic products over the forecast period.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Engineering Plastics Market Report

• Growth of the end-user industries such as electrical, electronics, packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer appliances will drive the demand for engineering plastic products.

• The easy availability of raw materials and low cost of production will boost the demand for engineering plastics.

• The benefits of engineering plastics such as flame resistance, durability, chemical resistance, and wear resistance compared to commodity plastics will provide ample opportunities for the engineering plastics market.

• Major investments by governments and companies in developing new technologies will propel the growth of the engineering plastics market.

Key Players of the Engineering Plastics Market

BASF SE, Covestro, and Celanese Corporation are the key players of the engineering plastics market.

— BASF produces engineering plastics for extrusion, injection molding, and blow molding. The engineering plastics produced by BASF are developed for applications in the automotive & engineering, and electrical & electronic sectors.

— Covestro offers products which have a desirable balance of properties such as impact strength and heat resistance to other materials.

— Celanese provides high-performance engineering resins that offer resistance to friction and wear, and deliver good mechanical properties such as stiffness and strength.

The Engineering Plastics Market Is Segmented as Indicated Below:

The growing demand for electronic and electrical appliances will propel the growth of the engineering plastics market.

A. Engineering Plastics Market –By Type

1. ABS

2. Acetal

3. Acrylic

4. Bakelite

5. High Performance Materials

6. Nylon

7. PETP

8. Polycarbonate

9. Polyethylenes (PE)

10. Polypropylene (PP)

11. Polyurethane

12. PTFE

13. PVC

14. PEK

15. PEEK

B. Engineering Plastics Market – By Application

1. Abrasion Resistant Liners

2. Acid Trays

3. Anti-Corrosive Liners

4. Braking Tray Liners

5. Bearings

6. Bench Top

7. Boat Chopping Board

8. Boat Windscreen

9. Bolts & Nuts

10. Bottle Line Wear Plate

11. Buffer Pads

12. Bushes

13. Chain Guide

14. Chevron Packing’s

15. Conveyor Mechanisms

16. Cooling Towers

17. Cutting Boards

18. Display

19. Electrical Insulator

20. Exhaust Ducts

21. Feedscrolls

22. Food Production

23. Fume Ducting

24. Gaskets

25. Gears

26. Guards

27. Guide Strips

28. Guide Wheels

29. Heat Seal Surfaces

30. High Precision Parts

31. Hoppers

32. Insulators

33. Kicker Arms

34. Lantern Rings

35. Level Indicators

36. Lighting

37. Machine Guards

38. Metal Detector Chutes

39. Nuts and Bolts

40. Piston Rings

41. Piston Seals and Cups

42. Plating Tanks and Hoods

43. Pressure Plates

44. Pump Components

45. Rollers

46. Safety Glass and Guards

47. Scraper Blades

48. Seals

49. Security Windows

50. Self-Lubricating Parts

51. Sightglass

52. Skylights

53. Slide Bearings

54. Slideways

55. Terminal Boards

56. Thermal Insulators

57. Thrust Washers

58. Valve Bodies

59. Valve Components

60. Washer

61. Wear Pads

62. Wear Plates

63. Others

C. Engineering Plastics Market – By End User

1. Aerospace

2. Automotive

3. Building

4. Food

5. Packaging

6. Mechanical

7. Medical

8. Oil & gas

9. Semiconductor

10. Construction

11. Others

D. Engineering Plastics Market – By Geography (33+ countries)

E. Engineering Plastics Market Entropy

F. Company Profiles

1. BASF SE

2. Covestro

3. Solvay S.A.

4. Celanese Corporation

5. DuPont

6. LG Chem

7. Evonik Industry AG

8. Lanxess AG

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

