Trampoline Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2025

02nd November 2018 – Trampoline Market is segmented based on type, product type, size, distribution channel, application, and region. A trampoline is a device consists of a piece of taut, strong fabric stretched over a steel frame with the help of coiled springs. Most widely used for jumping, and if large in size than for tumbling. Bounce mat fabric is used for bounce on which itself is not elastic; elasticity is provided by the springs that connect it to the frame.

Prominent factors that are playing major role in the growth of overall Trampoline Market are, increases oxygen capacity, increases energy and sense of vitality, firms and tones of the muscle, stimulates metabolism, improves circulation of the lymph through the lymph glands, and strengthens the heart. Trampoline Market is classified, by type into Recreational Trampoline, Competitive Trampoline.

A recreational trampoline is waterproof and are available in various shapes and sizes. Recreational trampoline is mostly seen in children’s playgrounds, school gyms, private home, and adult health clubs. On the other hand, competitive trampoline is made with specifically developed fabric and is portable, easy to transport. Widely used by athletes, as it uses additional coiled springs, which permits for higher bounces and extra complex stunts.

Trampoline Market is classified, by product type into Rectangular and Square, Round, Rebounder, and Spring Free Trampoline. The Round Trampoline segment held the largest market share of the Trampoline Market and will lead the market over the forecast period. The reason being, light weight, its versatile design, and equal distribution of tension.

Trampoline Market is classified, by size into Large Trampoline, Medium Trampoline, Mini Trampoline. Trampoline Market is classified, by distribution Channel into Hypermarket, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, and Departmental Stores. Online retail segment accounted for the largest market share of the Trampoline Market and is expected to lead the overall market during forecast period. This is mainly due to growing factors such, numerous online websites that offers various types and range of trampolines with advanced features, amongst working parents who pursue easy accessibility and convenience has increased the importance of this product. Moreover, e-retailing saves the time, provide detailed information and is cost-effective process of buying products.

Trampoline Market is classified, by application into Individual and Commercial. Globally, commercial segment accounted for the largest market share of the Trampoline Industry and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This is mainly due to wide use of trampoline in school playgrounds, playschools, and dedicated parks.

Trampoline Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of the Trampoline Industry and is expected to lead the overall market during the forecast period. The foremost countries that are involved in the growth of the trampoline industry are the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. Followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest pace over the forecast period. On the other hand, Latin America and Middle East and African market will grow gradually over the estimated forecast period

