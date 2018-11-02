Telecom Order Management Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

Order Management enables communication service providers to manage service orders during the fulfilment process.Telecom order management is operationally complex, often entailing dozens of sub-processes that involve multiple systems, departments, and partner organizations. The market for telecom order management has generated approximately USD xx million in 2017 and it is expected that the market will grow at xx% CAGR, the market size by 2025 will be USD xx million.

Market Dynamics:

The global market for telecom order management is witnessing a remarkably high growth. The rising number of connected devices across the world, coupled with a surge in order management complexities, is fuelling the demand for effective telecom order management solutions, reflecting greatly on the market’s growth. However, the hesitation among enterprises in taking up new technologies may limit the demand for these solutions in the years to come.

Key Players:

The Telecom Order Management market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the Telecom Order Management ecosystem are Ericsson AB, Amdocs Corp., Cerillion Plc, IBM Corp., ChikPea Inc., Comarch SA, Fujitsu Ltd., Neustar Inc., Pegasystems Inc., and Oracle Corp and other.

Market Segmentation:

Telecom Order Management market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Type, Network Type and geography. Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented into on premise deployment and cloud-based deployment. Among the two, the on premise segment is holding the leading position at present. However, various telecom service providers, especially the small and medium enterprises, are looking for cloud-based deployment, owing to the rising number of connected devices.

Telecom Order Management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa, Latin America. By region, North America is expected to dominate the Telecom Order Management market owing to the presence of a large number of telecom order management vendors, is expected to have the largest market size in the telecom order management market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region. With the evolution of digital transformation in APAC, the need for managed IT services has experienced an increasing demand. Furthermore, the rapid economic growth in the developing APAC countries, along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability, is driving the growth of the telecom order management market in this region.

Market segmented on the basis of component:

– Solutions

– Services

– Consulting

– Support Services

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of deployment type:

– Premise

– Cloud based

Market segmented on the basis of network type:

– Wireline

– Wireless

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

