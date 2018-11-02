PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market synopsis:

Globally, PC as a service (PCaaS) market is expected to grow from USD 11.46 billion in 2017 to USD 139.31 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 51.6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the PCaaS market is the reduction in IT staffing cost and workload within an organization as one of the benefits of this service. Similarly, the benefits offered by PCaaS solution over traditional PCs and increased demand for these solutions from small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) are a few factors that are driving the market. However, the market is restrained by the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of PCaaS in the organizations of developing countries.

PC as a Service Market is a device lifecycle management model in which an organization or an association pays a month to month membership expense to rent endpoint equipment and management service from a vendor. PCaaS is also known as a device as a service, that is used for PC lifecycle management which includes managing, purchasing, retiring, and refreshing PCs and other hardware components. PCaaS operates on the operating expenses (Opex) model. Opex is defined as the daily expenses that a company or an organization bears for business operation such as rent, utilities, salaries, and research & development.

PC as a service includes configurations, data backup, data recovery, help desk support, and asset management. Additionally, PCaaS increases the security of the devices by inventorying and tracking their location and status. Therefore, PCaaS can cover everything from a mobile device to a desktop PC. The adoption of PCaaS-based solutions is high among SMEs owing to the benefits that these solutions offer such as increased productivity, and low capital expenditure. However, the lack of awareness of PCaaS in the developing countries is hindering the growth of the PCaaS market. On the other hand, the increase in investment for the development of IT infrastructure is playing a major role as an opportunity for the PCaaS market.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of PCaaS are Dell Inc. (US), HP Inc.(US), Lenovo Group (China), Microsoft Corporation (US), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Amazon Web Services (US), CompuCom Systems, Inc. (US), Utopic Software LLC (US), Computer Generated Solutions (US), Cybercore Technologies (US), and Bizbang, LLC (US).

Segmentation.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

By offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and service.

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, education, IT & telecommunication healthcare & life sciences, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global market for PCaaS is estimated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of PCaaS market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the PCaaS market due to early adoption of the solution in the region and presence of the major players in the market for PCaaS. The main factor driving the PCaaS market in this region is high demand for PCs in various industries such as IT & telecommunication, healthcare, government agencies, BFSI, and others. Similarly, the SMEs are adopting these services as there are various benefits that are provided by these service providers such as licensed software, maintenance service, computer repair, and data recovery during urgency. These services reduce the overall cost of an organization or a company. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2018–2023 due to the rising investments made by the IT & telecommunication companies in various developing nations. Additionally, the rise in the awareness among the organization related to the PCaaS in Asia- Pacific region is expected to grow the PCaaS market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

PCaaS market is witnessing a major growth trend due to increasing demand for these services from small & medium enterprises to large enterprises.

In October 2017, Dell had a collaboration with the sister organization VMware to provide PCaaS offering by means of which the organizations can pay monthly fee for PCs to include integration with VMware AirWatch endpoint management software to automate the provisioning of Windows 10 desktops.

Intended Audience

Companies in the PCaaS market

IT & telecommunication industry

Technical standards organizations

Investment communities in the market

Research institutes and organizations

Government and financial institutions

Universities

Private equity firms

Analysts and strategic business planners

Healthcare

