Mobile Application Security Market worth 2.53 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Mobile Application Security Market by Solution (Antivirus & Antitheft, Data Recovery and Others), Deployment Type (Cloud & On Premise), User Type, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the mobile application security market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes.

The ecosystem for the market comprises mobile application security solution providers, internet service providers, cloud service providers, and verticals.

Major companies in the ecosystem are as follows.

• Mobile Application security solution provider: Trend Micro, Symantec, Virtu, McAfee, and others.

• Internet service providers : At&T, Verizon, AOL, and others

• Cloud Service providers : Zscaler, Veracode, Vasco, Mojave Networks, and others

Key Target audience:

• Mobile application security solution providers

• Internet service providers

• System Integrators

• Cloud service providers

• Software developers

• Investment research firms

Scope of the report

The research report segments the market into following submarkets

• On the basis of Solutions:

o Anti-Virus

o Anti-Theft

o Web security

o Data backup and recovery

o IAM and Authentication

o Compliance management

• On the basis of Deployment types:

o On Premises

o Cloud

• On the basis of User types:

o Large enterprise

o SMBs

o Individuals

• On the basis of Industry verticals:

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Government

o IT and Telecom

o Education

o Media and entertainment

o Manufacturing and aerospace and defense

o Others

• On the basis of regions:

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific (APAC)

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the Europe in the market

• Further breakdown of the Latin America in the market

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

The mobile application security market is expected to reach USD 2.53 Billion by 2020 at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.7%.Mobile application security market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for security solutions to offer protection against web-based malware. At present, there has been an upsurge in the adoption of mobile application security solutions among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and individuals in various industry verticals. These users require mobile application security solutions in order to secure their confidential and personal documents stored in the smartphones, from data theft and misuse.

The rise in the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies in the organizations has increased the usage mobile application security

The rise in the adoption of BYOD policies in the organizations has increased the usage of personal devices among employees to access organizational information. The organizations implementing BYOD policies are susceptible to security breach; therefore need to adopt security solutions for minimizing risk and to secure mobile applications.

It has also increased the risk of data theft while sending and receiving mails through various mailing apps. Thereby organizations and users are demanding solutions to protect data, and communication with other parties without the risk of losing information.

The adoption and usage of internet is driving the mobile application security market

The mobile application security market is growing is rapidly across the world due to the widespread adoption of internet services among enterprises and individuals for working and accessing information. Organizations are allowing employees to use mobile-based internet services to visit official websites and access information. This has increased the risk of data loss and unauthorized access. Moreover, rising use of cloud-based internet services is driving mobile application security market as users store their personal information on cloud because of its less cost. This has also increased the risk of hacking and data theft. These growing risks have encouraged security solution providers to develop and introduce mobile application security solutions to secure mobile applications usage.

The mobile application security market is consolidated with big players

The mobile application security market is consolidated with big players such as Avast, AVG, AirPatrol, Kaspersky, Lookout, McAfee, MobileIron, Symantec, Trend Micro, and VMware. The report also defines these top vendors and provides an in-depth analysis about their market presence.

BFSI and Healthcare vertical contributes maximum market share

The mobile application security market is segmented by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America; by solution as anti-virus, anti-theft, web security, data backup and recovery, IAM and authentication, compliance management; by deployment type as on premises and cloud; by user type as large enterprises, SMBs and individuals; by industry vertical as BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, IT and telecom , education, media and entertainment, manufacturing and aerospace and defense, and others. This report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in the market. The report also examines growth potential market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions as well as user segments.

Browse more than 70 market data tables with 58 figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobile Application Security Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

