Data Center Asset Management Market worth 2.81 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Data Center Asset Management Market by Component Type (Software, Service, & Hardware), Deployment Type (On-Premise, & Cloud), Service (Consulting, Installation & Support, & Professional), Data Center Type, Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, the data center asset management market is expected to reach USD 2.81 Billion by 2020.The data center asset management market size is estimated to grow at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.89% from 2015 to 2020.

The data center asset management market report is broadly segmented into following components, data center types, services, deployment types, verticals, and regions.

Global Market by Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Global Market by Deployment type

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Global Market by Data Center Type

• Mid-size data center

• Enterprise data center

• Large data center

Global Market by Service

• Consulting

• Installation & support

• Professional

Global Market by Vertical

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Government

• Energy

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media and entertainment

• Others

Global Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product Matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the rest of Asia-Pacific data center asset management market into South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and others

• Further breakdown of the Latin American market into Brazil, Argentina, and rest of Latin America

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5)

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OqRNCo

The increased overhead costs and complexities in managing data centers have given way to the adoption of data center asset management solutions, thereby aiding companies in cutting down their time, Operational Expenditure (OPEX), and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), and empowering them with better asset management and resource planning.

“Data center asset management software solution taking traction by next five years”

The data center asset management software solution is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The asset management software solutions enable data center managers and professionals with clear visibility of all assets by providing real-time monitoring, controlling, and management of these assets. This helps in saving time and OPEX, which is one of the major factors that is driving the adoption rate of data center asset management software solutions.

“The APAC data center asset management market is expected to be the fastest-growing region”

Considering the regional trend of the data center asset management market, North America is projected to hold the largest market size. The market in APAC is in the growth phase and is the fastest-growing region for the global data center asset management market. This is mainly attributed to the growing focus of the market players to address the demands of data center asset management in this region. On the other hand, the Latin American region is still in the introductory phase in terms of adoption of data center asset management solutions.

There are various companies that are coming up with innovative and efficient asset management solutions and services having the opportunities in this market due to the increasing number of data centers, globally. The major vendors providing data center asset management solutions and services are HP, IBM, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Network Power, Nlyte Software, Optimum Path, Inc., Raritan, CA Technologies, FieldView Solutions, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the data center asset management market such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, and competitive landscape associated with the data center asset management market.

Browse 67 market data tables and 45 figures spread through 162 pages and in-depth TOC on “Data Center Asset Management Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-asset-management-market-113596683.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com