Automotive Safety System Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast To 2023

Automotive Safety System Market 2018

Automotive Safety System Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business

Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data

to 2023. Automotive Safety System Market report is helpful for future

strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints,

Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players

forecast to 2023

Automotive Safety System Market Report Information by Active Technology

(ESC, LDW, ABS, BSD, TPMS, EBD), by Passive Technology (Pedestrian,

Whiplash Protection, Airbag), by Fuel Used (Petrol, Diesel, EV, HEV), by

Offering (Software, Hardware), by Vehicle Type (Passenger, LCV and HCV),

and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario:

The need for automotive safety system in automobiles arises from the huge

and positive technological development in the automotive sector. With

extensive research and development in the automotive field, high-end and

high-performance cars are trending up. However, chances for mishaps

increase radically with such high powered cars, thus, highlighting the need

for implementing adequate life saving measures.

Several factors aid the growth of the global automotive safety system

market. Firstly, increased efforts of automotive manufacturers to building

their repute & brand name to maintain the brand goodwill. Secondly,

automotive consumers have become more aware of road safety measures that

should be incorporated. Thirdly, with the increasing number of high-end and

high-performance cars in the market, safety is needed to be upgraded to

match the increasing average speeds of automobiles. The global automotive

safety system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approx. 9% (2017 to

2023).

Automotive Safety System Market by Segmentation:

On the basis of active technology, the most commonly used and widely

popular technologies are Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), Lane

Departure Warning Systems (LDW), Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS), and Blind

Spot Detection (BSD). These technologies work real time with the vehicle,

engine, and the Central Electronic Processing Unit (CEPU) to constantly

create and update the database for crucial parameters of the vehicle.

Although technologies, such as Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Adaptive

Cruise Control (ACC), offer a thorough and comforting driving experience,

they are quite expensive. Hence, these systems are fit into high

end/expensive luxury automobiles. On the basis of passive technology,

airbag system is the most economical and efficient, owing to low

installation and production cost. On the basis of fuel used, the safety

system is installed in all types of vehicles, though the installation is

easier in case of the electric vehicles due to less complexity involved in

terms of engine functionality and connection between different parameters

and the battery operated drive system. On the basis of offering, the

hardware safety system is installed primarily due to low complexity and low

cost of installation. On the other hand the software system though complex,

highly integrated and costly, offers much more precise and reliable safety

features.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia

Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North America market has the

largest number of automobiles per person. The number of automobiles in the

U.S. is almost equal (if not more) to the population there. This large

population, coupled with one of the world’s best road infrastructure,

compels automakers to manufacture high powered vehicles for this market.

The Europe market produces some of the most innovative and technologically

advanced automobiles which invariably leads to better and faster cars. The

Asia Pacific region is said to be the biggest automotive market by the

sheer number of automobiles manufactured and sold. Thus, this region has

the highest vehicle population All these factors, cumulatively drive the

growth of the automotive safety system market at a global level.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the automotive safety system market are Delphi

Automotive PLC (Aptiv PLC) (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), Denso

Corporation (Japan), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Robert Bosch GmbH

(Germany), TRW Automotive (U.S.), Autoliv Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Electric

Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Takata Corporation (Japan) and Mobileye N.V.

(Israel).

The report for Global Automotive Safety System Market of

Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with

the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by

various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of

the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of

current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size

in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical

and governing factors in the market. The report provides details

information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The

report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and

regions.

Automotive Safety System Market

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-safety-system-market-5796



