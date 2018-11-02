Automation In The Woodwork And Paper Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Automation is a new technology used by sawmill and woodworking machinery manufacturers as it provides faster, efficient, and optimised production with minimal waste. Automated sawmill and woodworking machineries perform tasks without human intervention. These automated machineries include roundwood handling and cutting systems, fully automated debarking systems, X-ray scanners.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE WOODWORKING AND PAPER MACHINERY MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $33 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for one-third of the market share.

Read report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/woodworking-and-paper-machinery-manufacturing-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, in order to make precise and premium quality wood products, automated woodworking machines are being used. Automatic woodworking machines enable to increase the extent of customization while reducing make-time. With development of smart machines in woodworking industry, waste management and production efficiency can be increased, also making products available at a lower cost to people.

Woodworking, and paper machinery manufacturing primarily deals with wood products which comprises of sawmills, Woodworking machineries such as wood cutting, engraving, panel saw, edge bander and hydraulic hot press machines and paper manufacturing machinery consist of forming machines, pressing machines, drying machines and sizer machines.

