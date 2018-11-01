RF Test Equipment Market – Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2023

Market Scenario

Radio Frequency (RF) is a type of frequency limited to the range of electromagnetic spectrum associated with radio wave propagation. Currently, many wireless technologies rely on radio frequency field circulation. Thus, to carry out this circulation, an RF current is applied to an antenna which eventually develops the electromagnetic field which is mainly responsible for propagating through space. These radio frequencies cover a small part of the electromagnetic radiation spectrum.

An RF propagation comprises an electric and a magnetic component which serves as a feasible platform to intensify the RF application at a particular location and is measured in terms of units specific for each component. For instance, the unit volts per meter (V/m) is used to determine the intensity of the electric field whereas the unit amperes per meter (A/m) is used to measure the intensity of the magnetic field.

RF waves are categorized on the basis of a frequency and a wavelength. Additionally, electromagnetic energy is also categorized on different wavelengths and frequencies. The RF section of the electromagnetic spectrum signifies that as a part of the electromagnetic spectrum where waves have frequencies in the range of about 3 kilohertz (3 kHz) to 300 gigahertz (300 GHz). The RF-test equipment market is categorized on the basis of frequencies into less than 1 GHz, between 1GHz to 6 GHz, and more than 6GHz.

The radio frequencies are tested through various instruments such as an oscilloscope, signal generators, spectrum analyzers, network analyzers, and others. Furthermore, the spectrum analyzer is a vital test equipment for developing, designing or repairing electronic and communication devices that run through RF signals. The spectrum analyzers are extensively used in commercial applications such as IT & telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense and many more. These commercial sectors require RF testing, certification, validation testing, production, services & maintenances, and field installation services.

However, increase in adoption of a wireless network for an in-building communication system and rising deployment of Internet of thing (IoT)-based devices are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Global RF Test Equipment Market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.83 billion by 2023 growing at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Segmentation

The RF Test Equipment market is differentiated as type, form factor, frequency, and end-user.

By type, the RF test equipment market is segregated as an oscilloscope, signal generators, spectrum analyzers, network analyzers, and others. On the basis of form factor, the market is divided into bench-top, portable, and modular. Furthermore, on the basis of a range of frequency the market is sub-divided into less than 1 GHz, between 1GHz to 6 GHz, and more than 6GHz. On the basis of end-user, the market is sub-segmented into IT & telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, academic & research institutions, medical, industrial, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players of RF Test Equipment Market include Anritsu (Japan), Fortive (U.S.), Keysight (U.S.), Avnet Silica (Belgium), Teledyne Technologies (U.S.), Cobham (U.K), EXFO (U.S.), AtlanTecRF (U.K),National Instruments (U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Teradyne (U.S.), Giga-tronics (U.S.), Chroma (Taiwan), Good Will Instruments (Taiwan), B&K Precision (U.S.), and Yokogawa Electric (Japan).

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the RF Test Equipment is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the RF Test Equipment market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the region. Owing to the rise in disposable income which in turn increase the demand for consumer appliances and smartphones. North America is also expected to have substantial growth in the market. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are expected to be leading countries in the region. This is attributed to the increased adoption of wireless technology.

Target Audience

Electronics and semiconductor companies

Technical standards organizations

Research institutes and organizations

Government and financial institutions

Venture capitalists

Private equity firms

Analysts and strategic business planners

