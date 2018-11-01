Dyanna Spa is renowned for offering the best eyebrow microblading Manhattan NYC services

Manhattan, NY, (November 01, 2018): The highly experienced and reputed spa center, Dyanna Spa of NY has been catering to the ever-exceeding needs and demands of the beauty conscious people since 1983. Recently, this service provider has been recognized as the most acclaimed eyebrow microblading Manhattan NYC center. The most reliable and superior quality microblading in Manhattan NY is offered by the best technicians of DyannSpa and is quite trending right now. This popular semi-permanent cosmetic technique is used to create and fill in eyebrows and can last for at least two years, with only an occasional touch up.

Being the best eyebrow microblading NYC service provider, Dyanna Spa is highly committed to the customers and clients the safest services that guarantee the most promising results. With free consultations through the professionals, the lends the clients the holistic approach. The age-old experience and professionalism has led this center to become one of the top ranked day spas in Manhattan, NY.

The ultimate aim to provide those who would like to achieve the look of thick, beautifully shaped eyebrows, Microblading in Manhattan NY has been made a success by the salon experts of Dyanna Spa with the assistance of high-end tools, advanced techniques and wonderful after care facilities. Most importantly, this salon is situated at two convenient locations, one is in downtown Manhattan, in the Gramercy Park and Flatiron District, and the other is in east midtown Manhattan, in the Murray Hill District. Thus, the customers find it easier to drop into the salon with a prior appointment, without any hassle or confusion, with the wish to get best microblading in Manhattan NY treatment. The excellent use of tattoo artistry with high quality sterilized tools makes this salon a premium center of microblading facilities in NY.

Most importantly, this spa center has been reckoned in NY for offering affordable microblading in Manhattan NY for all types of customers. Rest, there are a number of offers and deponents are present to pamper the customers with, from gift certificates to special packages, the ability to earn points while referring to a friend, exciting birthday sign-ups and much more. These are specially curated by the team to make the beauty conscious crowd fall in love with the innovative spa treatments that this place offers! There are two types of sessions for microblading, one with touch up and another one without touch up.

This festive season as well, Dyanna Spa has come out with the most exciting and amazing range of trustworthy and secure spa treatments, and microblading is one of them. To help people celebrate the festivals and holidays, a number of special benefits, deals and offers are introduced as well.

Dyanna Spa is a leading spa center and salon in Manhattan, NY that pampers the clients and customers with best eyebrow microblading NYC services, Brazilian waxing treatments, Electrolysis, massages, eyelash extensions, nail manicures and pedicures, etc, at the most affordable deals and packages.

Dyanna Spa

42 East 21st Street

Manhattan

NY 10010 b/t Park Ave. S. & Broadway, Flatiron district

Call: 212.995.2355, 212.213.0011

